Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Limited-Time Menus & Food Deals You Can't Miss This 4th Of July

Limited-Time Menus & Food Deals You Can’t Miss This 4th Of July

Discover the best restaurants offering Fourth of July-themed food, patriotic desserts, limited-time menus, deals and more.

Published on June 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

American Independence Day barbecue table with burgers hot dogs and patriotic party food
Source: Svetlana-Cherruty / Getty

Whether you’re planning a backyard barbecue, heading to a holiday party, or simply looking to indulge in festive flavors, restaurants across the country are celebrating Independence Day with limited-time menu items, patriotic desserts, and can’t-miss deals.

TRENDING: Where To Watch Fireworks in North Texas This Fourth of July

From red, white, and blue sweet treats to special discounts leading up to the Fourth of July, these restaurants are making it easy to celebrate the holiday with delicious food and great savings.

TRENDING: Everything You Need For A 4th of July Themed Party

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

USA Doughnut: Cookies & kreme filling, red icing, patriotic star sprinkles, and a USA sugar pieceFirework Doughnut: vanilla flavored blue icing, gold glitter, and a fireworks sugar piece
Freedom Ring Doughnut: white icing, blue sprinkles, white stars, and red icing stripes

Dunkin’

Rocket Pop Donut

SONIC Drive-In

Slush Float

 $2.50 american menu including jr double cheeseburger

Applebee’s Grill + Bar

DOLLARITAS on July 1st.

 Costco bakery

Red, white & blue sugar cookies 

Lomas24!

uthentic Mexican flavors
Ice-cold drinks & handcrafted cocktails
Fresh ingredients & sizzling favorites
Fun, festive atmosphere
Holiday celebration vibes

DICKEY’S LANCASTER

FREE Ice Cream Every Day
Kids Eat FREE on Sundays
$2 Beers
EBT/SNAP Accepted and more

El Diner

$1 Wings
$1 Street Tacos
$1 Egg Rolls
And Much More!

Buffalo Wild Wings

 Red White & Booze Lemonade

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Confetti Cookie Shake with a Signature sugar cookie pieces and festive sprinkles blended with hand-dipped vanilla ice cream.

Jumpy Party

Book any inflatable for the 4th of July, and get a SECOND DAY ABSOLUTELY FREE

Circle K 

Sparkling Patriotic Punch 

Celebrate America’s 250th with a new flavor

Great American Cookies

limited time red, white, blue, Stars & Stripes Sprinkles cookie

Dairy Queen

Stars & Stripes Misty Slush Float

Limited-Time Menus & Food Deals You Can’t Miss This 4th Of July was originally published on majic945.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard

Drake Is Hosting A “Janice-Only” Apology Party Tour

Hip-Hop Wired
Cote D'Ivoire v Ecuador: Group E - FIFA World Cup 2026

The Wildest Things That Happened In Hip-Hop This Week

Hip-Hop Wired
Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN

T.I.’s Long-Awaited ‘Kill The King’ Album Is Here, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
A dark, industrial-style room with shelves displaying various sports jerseys and memorabilia behind glass panels. The room is illuminated by bright lighting, creating a dramatic, museum-like atmosphere.

JAŸ-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Turns 30 With Citywide NYC Celebrations

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Fairest Of Them All! A Gallery Of Mirror Mesmerizers, Spellbinding Stunners & Dreamy Dazzlers Who Served Main Princess Energy At Disney Parks, Vol. 2

Trending
17 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Jazz Chisholm, A Lollipop & The Never-Ending Attack On Black Joy

2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Is Tracee Ellis Ross Pregnant? The Actress Addresses Viral Rumors With A Classic One-Liner

13 Items
Beauty  |  Tatayana Yomary

Amazon Prime Day 2026: 12 Beauty Brands You Need To Shop

Beauty  |  Lauren E. Williams

Beyoncé Reveals The Reasons Jay-Z Grew (And Took Out) His Locs – And It's All About Family

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close