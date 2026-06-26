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Whether you’re planning a backyard barbecue, heading to a holiday party, or simply looking to indulge in festive flavors, restaurants across the country are celebrating Independence Day with limited-time menu items, patriotic desserts, and can’t-miss deals.

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From red, white, and blue sweet treats to special discounts leading up to the Fourth of July, these restaurants are making it easy to celebrate the holiday with delicious food and great savings.

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