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T.I.’s ‘Kill The King’ Album Is Here, Social Media Reacts

T.I.’s Long-Awaited ‘Kill The King’ Album Is Here, Social Media Reacts

After several delays, T.I. has officially released his album, Kill The King. 

Published on June 26, 2026

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After several delays, T.I. has officially released his long-awaited album, Kill The King

While the Atlanta legend has said this could be his final album, plenty of fans are calling cap and believe TIP still has more music left in the tank. Either way, Kill The King has finally arrived.

The rollout gained momentum with the success of “Let ‘Em Know,” a record many fans crowned as the “Unc Anthem.” TIP stayed on the gas promoting the single, and the effort paid off as the track went on to earn Gold certification.

He followed it up with “Mr. Him,” which quickly built its own buzz and helped set the stage for the full project. Now that the album is here, fans are already sharing their early reactions.

Kill The King features an all-star lineup of guests, including The Dream, Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Usher, and many more. One of the biggest surprises was T.I. linking up with NBA YoungBoy.

A TIP and YB record definitely wasn’t on our bingo card, but it’s one of the standout moments that has listeners talking online as they dive into the project. 

Check out the full reactions to T.I.’s album, Kill The King below.

Great point…

T.I. and Dr. Dre don’t miss.

Some online aren’t feeling T.I.’s new album.

“Where I’m From” definitely is for the hustlers.

We haven’t had a TIP and Weezy collab in a long time.

T.I.’s Long-Awaited ‘Kill The King’ Album Is Here, Social Media Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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