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The Prices For Several Apple Products Are Going Up

The RAMpocalypse: Apple Raises Prices On Several Products, The iPhone Is Safe For Now

Tim Cook kissing Donald Trump's orange a** wasn't enough to shield the company that Steve Jobs built from the incoming RAMpocalypse.

Published on June 26, 2026

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  • For now, the iPhone has been spared a price hike, but we won't be shocked if that changes when Apple announces the new entry in its flagship smartphone lineup.
  • According to Polymarket, Apple lost $268,000,000,000 in market cap following the price hike announcement.
  • As expected, the reactions are pouring in, and people are not reacting positively to the news that they will be paying more for Apple devices.
The Prices For Several Apple Products Are Going Up
NurPhoto / Apple

To quote the great Stephen Strange, aka Dr. Strange, “we’re in the Endgame now.” Apple, which has claimed that it has been absorbing high memory prices, is now jacking up the price of its products.

Tim Cook kissing Donald Trump’s orange a** wasn’t enough to shield the company that Steve Jobs built from the incoming RAMpocalypse.

Apple shared that prices are increasing on a number of its products, and they are:

MacBook Neo: Increased to $699 (up from $599).
MacBook Air (512GB): Increased to $1,299 (up from $1,099).
MacBook Pro (1TB): Increased to $1,999 (up from $1,699).
iPad Air (128GB): Increased to $749 (up from $599).
iPad Mini: Increased by $100.
Apple TV 4K went up to $199 (from $129), HomePod rose to $349 (from $299), Vision Pro increased by $200 to $3,699, and M3 Ultra Mac Studio went up by $1,300. iPad Pro was originally $999 and is now $1199.

Bruh.

For now, the iPhone has been spared a price hike, but we won’t be shocked if that changes when Apple announces the new entry in its flagship smartphone lineup.

According to Polymarket, Apple lost $268,000,000,000 in market cap following the price hike announcement.

Social Media Is Not Happy About The Apple Price Hikes

As expected, the reactions are pouring in, and people are not reacting positively to the news that they will be paying more for Apple devices.

“We’re now in the timeline where hardware appreciates in value. which is pretty ridiculous,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter.)

Another person wrote, “I don’t understand how these companies are investing all this money into AI, then have the audacity to raise the prices of their products and say it’s because of memory and data storage demand. You are the one creating the problem!”

If things are beginning to sound bleak on the tech front, that’s because they are. After Apple announced its price hikes, Microsoft also announced it is raising the prices of the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles and will stop production of the 2TB model.

Console sales have also tanked with both XBOX and PS5 reporting dismal numbers, all thanks to recent price hikes.

You can see more reactions to what is going on in the tech world below.

The RAMpocalypse: Apple Raises Prices On Several Products, The iPhone Is Safe For Now was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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