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Usha Vance Isn't Trying To Convert To Catholicism

Usha Vance’s Reasoning For Not Converting To Her Husband’s Religion Has The Internet Reacting

Usha Vance, who was raised Hindu, pretty much shut the idea of converting to her husband's religion down, and many folks on social media took her answer as a shot at her significant other.

Published on June 26, 2026

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  • In one clip from a special Father's Day edition of Usha's podcast, "Storytime with the Second Lady," Usha Vance appeared to flinch after her husband awkwardly slapped her knee.
  • In another moment from a June 14 interview with CBS News, social media was stunned by Usha Vance's response when she was asked about her husband's adult decision to convert to Catholicism, which he discusses in his new book, "Communion: Finding My Way Back To Faith."
Usha Vance Isn't Trying To Convert To Catholicism
Anna Moneymaker / Usha Vance / JD Vance

If you already thought Usha and JD Vance’s marriage was cringe, and needed any more reason to dunk on the current VP of the United States, the second lady’s comments in two recent viral clips provided his haters with more ammo.

In one clip from a special Father’s Day edition of Usha’s podcast, “Storytime with the Second Lady,” Usha Vance appeared to flinch after her husband awkwardly slapped her knee.

One person wrote on social media describing the moment, “The face Usha Vance makes when JD touches her knee is a cry for help if I’ve ever seen one.”

Usha Vance Had A Very Interesting Reason For Not Converting To Her Husband’s Religion

In another moment from a June 14 interview with CBS News, social media was stunned by Usha Vance’s response when she was asked about her husband’s adult decision to convert to Catholicism, which he discusses in his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back To Faith.”

Usha Vance, who was raised Hindu, pretty much shut the idea of converting to her husband’s religion down, and many folks on social media took her answer as a shot at her significant other.

“I grew up in stable household and didnt feel need to seek something different. She basically called it fatherless behavior,” one person wrote in response to the clip.

Some people believe Vance, who was at one point an Atheist, only converted to Catholicism because of his presidential ambitions.

This isn’t the first time the Vances’ marriage has been in the crosshairs of social media. Many folks who don’t miss an opportunity to clown JD Vance believed something was going on between him and his late good friend, Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, after the two shared very awkward embraces.

Welp.

JD Vance will always be a weird individual. You can see more reactions below.

Usha Vance’s Reasoning For Not Converting To Her Husband’s Religion Has The Internet Reacting was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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