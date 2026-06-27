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Zaire Wade Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Wade was hit with three charges: felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment, and that an emergency protective order was issued.

Published on June 27, 2026

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  • According to TMZ Sports, Wade's eldest son was arrested by the Burbank Police Department on Sunday.
  • Wade was hit with three charges: felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment, and that an emergency protective order was issued.
  • Wade was not criminally charged.
Zaire Wade Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence
Julien Bacot/BAL / Zaire Wade

Zaire Wade (24), the son of Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA Champion Dwyane Wade, was arrested on felony domestic violence charges.

According to TMZ Sports, Wade’s eldest son was arrested by the Burbank Police Department on Sunday.

The celebrity gossip site reports that Wade was hit with three charges: felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment, and that an emergency protective order was issued.

Per TMZ Sports:

According to NBC4 … Burbank police were called to a home around 5:30 AM on Sunday after receiving a call about a woman screaming. When officers showed up, the outlet reports they found Zaire and a woman with lacerations on her face and body.

Despite her alleged injuries, the woman was reportedly not transported to the hospital. Zaire was released later in the day after posting a $50K bond.

According to Complex, Wade was not criminally charged. A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department told the website, “Detectives will be presenting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for filing considerations.”

Zaire Wade Hoped To Continue D-Wade’s Legacy

Zaire Wade is the eldest son of Dwyane Wade and his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. They also have a daughter, Zaya Wade (19), who is currently in her first year of college.

Wade hoped to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a professional basketball player. After playing for Sierra Canyon High School alongside Bronny James, Zaire went pro, playing for the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League and several seasons overseas in South Africa and Macau.

Social media had plenty to say on the matter; you can see those reactions below.

Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charges was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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