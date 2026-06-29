REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: BET Awards 2026, Cardi B Leads Nods

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

The BET Awards 2026 are finally here, and fans are gearing up for one of the biggest nights in music and entertainment.

This year’s ceremony is already making headlines as comedian and social media star Drewski prepares to become the youngest host in BET Awards history. Known for his viral skits and comedic personality, many viewers are eager to see what surprises he brings to the stage when the show airs live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The evening will also feature several major honors. Lauryn Hill is set to receive the prestigious Living Legend Icon Award, recognizing her lasting impact on music and culture. Teyana Taylor will also be celebrated with the Icon of the Year Award.

When it comes to nominations, Cardi B enters the night as the frontrunner with six nominations, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration. Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist are close behind with five nominations each.

The Album of the Year category is packed with heavy hitters, featuring projects from Cardi B, Clipse, J. Cole, Leon Thomas, Mariah the Scientist, Tyler, The Creator, Bruno Mars, and Wale. The category is expected to be one of the night’s most competitive races.

Fans can also look forward to performances from Cardi B, Ari Lennox, Doechii, Doja Cat, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Don Toliver, Tems, and more. With major performances, history-making moments, and highly anticipated award races, the BET Awards 2026 promise to be one of the most talked-about entertainment events of the year.