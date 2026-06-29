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Dame Dash Throws Shade At JAŸ-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Pop-Up

Dame Dash Throws Shade At JAŸ-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Subway Pop-Up

Dame Dash isn’t done taking shots at his favorite op, JAŸ-Z.

Published on June 29, 2026

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57th NAACP Image Awards | Official BET Dinner
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Dame Dash isn’t done taking shots at his favorite op, JAŸ-Z.

As Hov continues celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, he’s been making rounds with special fan experiences. including pop-ups dedicated to both Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint. The celebrations also come on the heels of his recent appearance at Roots Picnic, where his freestyle had the Hip-Hop world talking for days.

Many fans believe the NYC rapper slipped a few shots at Dame Dash during the performance, though he never mentioned his former business partner by name. 

In true Dame fashion, he wasn’t about to let it slide. A recent video surfaced where Dash mocked one of JAŸ-Z’s Reasonable Doubt pop-ups, questioning why anyone would want to celebrate the album inside a New York City subway station.

“What the f*ck are we doing at a train station? I haven’t been on the subway since I was like ten. I don’t even know what it looks like. It’s in Brooklyn. Thinlk about this: they made the n*gga do that and walk down.”

Earlier this month, Dash doubled down by releasing a underwhelming diss track titled “Cheap Teeth” alongside one of his new artists. The record was intent as a response to what he believed were shots aimed at him during Hov’s Roots Picnic freestyle.

On the song, Dame accuses JAŸ of having “cheap teeth” and even throws in a jab about his breathe.

SMH…

SEE ALSO

Dame Dash Throws Shade At JAŸ-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Subway Pop-Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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