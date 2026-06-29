ShutterStock royalty-free image #2140301641, 'beauty and people concept – portrait of young african american woman with moisturizer on her finger tip over violet background' uploaded by user #301539971, retrieved from ShutterStock on June 28th, 2026. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

Simple beauty tips that make a big difference on camera include prioritizing skin hydration before applying makeup and defining your eyes without overdoing it. You should also use soft, blended colors to add dimension, and choose lighting-friendly lip colors.

According to PhotoAiD, 92 million selfies are taken daily in the world. When we snap these photos, we want to ensure that we look our best so that we can get the results we want quickly.

With a few beauty tips, you’ll be able to look camera-ready, and this will give you stunning pictures.

Prioritize Skin Hydration Before Applying Makeup

One of the most important things you can do is prioritize your skin care routine. Well-hydrated skin naturally looks smoother and healthier on camera, and dry patches, fine lines, and uneven texture tend to become more noticeable.

Moisturizing beforehand can create a better base for makeup. You can also get laser hair removal to make your skin even smoother. Click here to find out more about this procedure.

If you’re filming or taking photos for an extended period, a facial mist is a beauty treatment that can refresh your complexion without disturbing your makeup.

How Can You Define Your Eyes Without Overdoing It?

The camera can soften facial features, making your eyes look less prominent than they do in real life. These simple enhancements can make your eyes look more awake and expressive without appearing heavy:

Curling your lashes

Applying mascara

Lightly defining your upper lash line

Neutral eyeshadows that complement your skin tone add subtle depth, too. In addition, well-groomed eyebrows help frame your face and improve overall balance.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

You should avoid applying excessively thick eyeliner or overly dramatic lashes unless they suit the style of the shoot. They can sometimes overwhelm your features in close-up shots.

Use Soft, Blended Colors to Add Dimension

Cameras often flatten facial features, so strategic color placement is especially important. Lightly apply blush to the apples of your cheeks and blend upward toward your temples to help restore natural-looking dimension.

One of the beauty trends is to use a subtle bronzer around the perimeter of your face to add warmth. A small amount of highlighter on the high points of your cheeks can create a healthy glow without looking overly shiny, too.

The key is thorough blending, as harsh lines become more obvious on camera. Build color gradually rather than applying too much at once.

How Can You Choose Lighting-Friendly Lip Colors?

Your lip color can have a surprisingly large impact on your overall appearance in photos and videos. Very pale shades may wash you out under bright lights, while extremely dark colors can sometimes draw attention away from the rest of your face.

To get the most flattering balance, choose shades close to your natural lip color, such as:

Rosy pinks

Soft mauves

Peaches

Muted berries

Defining your lips with a coordinating lip liner can also create a cleaner shape that remains visible on camera.

Use These Beauty Tips for Quality Photos

With these beauty tips, you’ll be able to get top-quality images. You’ll be able to make the best parts of you shine!

Check out the rest of our site to keep discovering interesting posts.