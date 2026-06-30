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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Montgomery Wage Hike, Virginia Foam Ban

New laws take effect July 1, including minimum wage increases in Montgomery County and a statewide ban on Styrofoam food containers in Virginia.

Published on June 30, 2026

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The Dominique da diva show DMV local news logo on a red geometric background.

July 1 marks the start of several new laws and policy changes across the DMV, including higher wages for workers in Montgomery County, Maryland, and a statewide ban on Styrofoam food containers in Virginia.

In Montgomery County, minimum wage workers are set to receive pay increases as part of a law passed in 2017 that ties wage adjustments to inflation. The amount of the increase depends on the size of the employer.

Workers at small businesses with 10 or fewer employees will receive an additional 45 cents per hour, bringing the county’s minimum wage to $15.95 per hour. Employees at midsize businesses will see the largest increase this year, receiving an extra 50 cents per hour for a new minimum wage of $16.50 per hour.

Meanwhile, workers employed by larger companies with more than 50 employees will receive an additional 35 cents per hour, increasing their minimum wage to $18 per hour. The changes officially take effect July 1 and are designed to help workers keep pace with rising living costs.

Virginia residents and business owners will also notice a major change beginning this week. A new statewide law will prohibit businesses from using Styrofoam containers for takeout orders, leftovers, and other food packaging purposes.

The measure is part of a broader effort to reduce single-use waste and encourage more environmentally friendly alternatives. Restaurants and food service businesses across the Commonwealth will need to transition to approved packaging materials as the restriction takes effect.

With several new laws rolling out across Maryland, Virginia, and the District this summer, residents are encouraged to stay informed about changes that could impact their paychecks, businesses, and daily routines. July 1 marks the beginning of a new chapter for workers and consumers throughout the DMV.

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