REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Druski, Cardi B & Teyana Shine at BET

The BET Awards 2026 gave fans plenty to talk about, with comedy, music, and unforgettable moments taking center stage throughout the night.

One of the evening’s biggest stars was Druski, who made history as the youngest host in BET Awards history. The comedian brought his signature humor to the ceremony, kicking things off with references to his viral pastor character and delivering jokes that kept the crowd laughing throughout the show. From celebrity net-worth gags to audience interactions, Druski proved why he’s become one of entertainment’s fastest-rising personalities.

Cardi B also generated buzz after performing her hit song “Pretty and Petty.” While many fans have speculated that the track is aimed at rapper BIA, Cardi made it clear she doesn’t want her supporters targeting anyone online. Following her performance, she urged fans to avoid cyberbullying and said she doesn’t want to be the reason someone has a bad day on social media.

The night also featured major recognition for some of music’s biggest names. Teyana Taylor was among the evening’s most celebrated stars, earning multiple honors and receiving one of the show’s top awards. Lauryn Hill was also recognized for her lasting impact on music and culture, receiving a special tribute that highlighted her legendary career.

Meanwhile, hip-hop duo Clipse added another accomplishment to their storied legacy by taking home Album of the Year honors. Between Druskii’s breakout hosting performance, Cardi B’s headline-making comments, and major wins for music icons, the BET Awards 2026 delivered a night fans won’t soon forget.