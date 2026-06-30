Listen Live
Close
Sports

NBA Cup Final Heads to Indianapolis' Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse

NBA Cup Final Heads to Indianapolis' Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse has It has welcomed six U.S. presidents, hosted the first U.S. versus Soviet Union basketball games, and even served as a military barracks during World War II.

Published on June 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

California v Butler
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

NBA Cup Final Heads to Indianapolis’ Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse

The NBA is taking its championship spotlight to college this season. The 2026-27 NBA Cup final will be played December 11 at Butler University‘s iconic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, marking the first time the title game leaves Las Vegas.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league wanted “storied college arenas” to host the event, and Hinkle fits that description perfectly. NBA Head of Global Events Kelly Flatow called the venue “a special setting” to capture the excitement of the championship.

Built nearly a century ago, the roughly 9,100-seat arena carries deep history.

It has welcomed six U.S. presidents, hosted the first U.S. versus Soviet Union basketball games, and even served as a military barracks during World War II.

Its basketball legacy runs even deeper. Hinkle inspired the classic film “Hoosiers” after tiny Milan High won the 1954 state title there.

Indianapolis legend Oscar Robertson led Crispus Attucks High to back-to-back state championships in the building in 1955 and 1956, cementing its place in the city’s story.

The atmosphere remains unmatched.

RELATED | New Butler Head Coach Ronald Nored Reflects On His Journey Back To Hinkle Fieldhouse

“Hinkle Fieldhouse gets loud,” said Boston Celtics basketball operations president Brad Stevens, who once coached at Butler, “and it gets as loud as loud gets.”

The NBA Cup has crowned three champions since launching as the in-season tournament. The Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural title in 2023, Milwaukee took the 2024 crown, and New York beat San Antonio for the 2025 championship.

NBA Cup Final Heads to Indianapolis' Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

A couple embracing affectionately, with the woman holding a red rose and the man appearing to be comforting her.

DJ Akademiks & Daphne Joy Appear Boo’d Up On A Date

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2026 - Show

From Tributes To Vocal Masterclasses, Here Are The Best 2026 BET Awards Performances

Hip-Hop Wired
Great American State Fair, Washington DC

Donald Trump's Great American Fair Was An Epic Flop

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027

Skepta Calls Out Fan Interaction With North West At Paris Fashion Week

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion

Trending
17 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Jazz Chisholm, A Lollipop & The Never-Ending Attack On Black Joy

2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Is Tracee Ellis Ross Pregnant? The Actress Addresses Viral Rumors With A Classic One-Liner

Juneteenth - Washington, DC
15 Items
Entertainment  |  Robyn "Blu" Smith

20 Free & Fun Things To Do Around The D.C. This June

News  |  imjeremiahjones

Why Venezuela Matters: Dr. Nola Haynes Joins The Morning Hustle

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close