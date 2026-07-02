DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Chris Brown Verdict, Lil Wayne & Uzi Lawsuit

Singer Mario has officially joined Chris Brown and Usher on The R&B Tour, announcing that he will appear on every stop of the highly anticipated run.

While Chris Brown is preparing for a busy summer on the road, he’s also dealing with a costly legal setback. A California jury reportedly sided with a former housekeeper who claimed she was seriously injured by a dog at Brown’s home. Jurors found Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, negligent and awarded approximately $12.9 million in damages. Another worker who was present during the incident was also awarded compensation.

Elsewhere, an unreleased 2023 interview featuring Lil Wayne has gone viral after resurfacing online. During the conversation, Wayne was asked whether he would participate in a Verzuz battle. His answer? The only matchup that makes sense is “Album Wayne versus Mixtape Wayne.” The rap icon confidently stated that no other artist could compete with his catalog and suggested he would “embarrass” any potential opponent.

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert is making headlines in court. The rapper reportedly sued a rehab employee who allegedly shared unauthorized photos and videos of him while he was receiving treatment. According to reports, the court has sided with Uzi in the privacy dispute.

Those stories, along with updates involving producer Tay Keith and Sexyy Red, are keeping the entertainment world buzzing.