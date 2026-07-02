Listen Live
Close
The Dominique Da Diva Show

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Chris Brown Verdict, Lil Wayne & Uzi Lawsuit

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Chris Brown Verdict, Lil Wayne & Uzi Lawsuit

Chris Brown faces a $12.9 million negligence verdict, Lil Wayne says no rapper can compete with him in Verzuz, and Lil Uzi Vert scores a legal victory.

Published on July 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

Singer Mario has officially joined Chris Brown and Usher on The R&B Tour, announcing that he will appear on every stop of the highly anticipated run.

While Chris Brown is preparing for a busy summer on the road, he’s also dealing with a costly legal setback. A California jury reportedly sided with a former housekeeper who claimed she was seriously injured by a dog at Brown’s home. Jurors found Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, negligent and awarded approximately $12.9 million in damages. Another worker who was present during the incident was also awarded compensation.

Elsewhere, an unreleased 2023 interview featuring Lil Wayne has gone viral after resurfacing online. During the conversation, Wayne was asked whether he would participate in a Verzuz battle. His answer? The only matchup that makes sense is “Album Wayne versus Mixtape Wayne.” The rap icon confidently stated that no other artist could compete with his catalog and suggested he would “embarrass” any potential opponent.

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert is making headlines in court. The rapper reportedly sued a rehab employee who allegedly shared unauthorized photos and videos of him while he was receiving treatment. According to reports, the court has sided with Uzi in the privacy dispute.

Those stories, along with updates involving producer Tay Keith and Sexyy Red, are keeping the entertainment world buzzing.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Papoose Wants LeBron James In New York, Tells Knicks Fans To Stop Acting Funny

Papoose Wants LeBron James In New York, Tells Knicks Fans To Stop Acting Funny

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves

Malik Beasley, Ed Davis Named In Federal NBA Gambling Probe

Hip-Hop Wired
Druski 2026 BET Awards

Chris Rock Crowns Druski As Best BET Awards Host Ever

Hip-Hop Wired
A couple embracing affectionately, with the woman holding a red rose and the man appearing to be comforting her.

DJ Akademiks & Daphne Joy Appear Boo’d Up On A Date

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion

9 Items
Shop  |  Tatayana Yomary

8 OG Hair Products The Natural Hair Community Is Going Back To

5 Items
Interviews  |  Sammy Approved

King Cooley Turns Tragedy Into Creative Rebirth On New Album, 'KILN: Forged Through Fire'

Juneteenth - Washington, DC
15 Items
Entertainment  |  Robyn "Blu" Smith

20 Free & Fun Things To Do Around The D.C. This June

20:53
Television  |  imjeremiahjones

Porscha Coleman & Bolo Talk 'Divorced Sistas'

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close