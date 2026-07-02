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Joi Brown

Joi Brown Gives Powerful Prayer Before The Last Culture Creators Brunch

Cameras captured Joi Brown's powerful speech and prayer leading up to this year's Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch.

Published on July 2, 2026

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10th Annual Culture Creators Awards Brunch
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Joi Brown’s positive energy is infectious. The founder of the Culture Creators went into last week’s Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch with such optimism, it was almost hard to believe its the event’s last year in production. Like the industry as a whole, Culture Creators lacks resources and sponsorship. “It’s a labor of love,” says Brown in a behind the scenes video leading up to the elaborate ceremony.

Hosted at the illustrious Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA, the annual event draws out names like this year’s honoree Missy Elliott, Druski, Jason Lee and Jermaine Dupri. And with a flowing red carpet, it’s one of the hottest tickets in town during BET Awards weekend.

Cameras captured the moment Joi Brown addressed her staff. “This is a hard year for everyone across the board from people losing jobs and companies not sponsoring things. So this has been a stuggle, but i just want everyone today to celebrate,” she said

“This is our last brunch,It’s not a goodbye, it’s a time to reinvent ourselves. I just want everyone to challenge themselves in this trying time. It”s not a time to give up it’s a time to think differently. I feel like we’re sunsetting on a high note. We’re sunsetting on my own terms. It’s just time to reinvent what Culture Creators is and where it’s going.”

Following that inspiring speech, she led them all into a beautiful prayer. Watch it all, above.

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Joi Brown Gives Powerful Prayer Before The Last Culture Creators Brunch was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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