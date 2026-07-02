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Blake Griffin: Clippers Psychologist Went Behind His Back

Blake Griffin Says Psychologist Told Clippers Coach About Session

In a violation of trust on an epic scale, Blake Griffin says a psychologist called his coach behind his back when he played for the Clippers.

Published on July 2, 2026

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Blake Griffin is currently one of the top NBA analysts, but at one time, he was one of the most explosive athletes in basketball. In a new podcast appearance, Blake Griffin shared that a league-ordered psychologist went behind his back and told his coach about their session while he was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Blake Griffin appeared on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast with hosts David “Lil Dicky” Burd, Benny Blanco, and Dicky’s wife, Kristin Batalucco. Griffin fit right in with the freewheeling nature of the podcast, which is part podcast, comedy show, and a general hangout moment shot inside the home of the Burds in Los Angeles.

Around 2012, Griffin explained that the Clippers hired a sports psychologist, which was deemed a part of team protocol at the time. Griffin shared that after the session, the psychologist accidentally called his phone, thinking it was his coach, and broke down the details of their time together.

Griffin said that while he stopped going to sports psychologists, he’s discovered a love for therapy, and certainly for those therapists who don’t violate HIPAA laws.

Check out the Blake Griffin episode of the very fun Friends Keep Secrets podcast below. Hop to the 35:00-minute mark to hear this portion of the talk.

Photo: Getty

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Blake Griffin Says Psychologist Told Clippers Coach About Session was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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