Washington Wizards Sends Player & 2 Picks To Lakers For Center Deandre Ayton

Lakers trade Ayton to Wizards, signaling commitment to Kessler as future starting center

Wizards acquire Ayton to stabilize their frontcourt with a proven double-double threat

Trade allows Lakers to rebalance roster and assets around their star players

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Lakers Move Deandre Ayton To Wizards In Roster Reset

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly trading center Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Jaden Hardy and two future second‑round picks in 2031 and 2032. The move comes just days after Ayton picked up his 8.1 million dollar player option for the 2026‑27 season, locking in his deal before the Lakers pivoted.

Ayton spent only one season in purple and gold, averaging 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 block per game while appearing in a career‑high 72 contests. He signed a two‑year, $16.2 million dollar contract that included the player option, and initially looked like a short‑term answer at the five. Instead, he becomes another asset in Los Angeles’ ongoing reshuffle.

For Washington, the trade is a swing at stabilizing the middle with a proven starting center. For the Lakers, it is about rebalancing the roster and assets around their stars.

Why Ayton Became Expendable In Los Angeles

Ayton’s production in 2025‑26 was solid and efficient. He finished at 67‑plus percent from the field, cleaned the glass, and gave the Lakers a steady interior presence. On paper, those numbers would usually keep a big man secure. The context changed when Los Angeles made a bigger bet at center.

The Lakers recently acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz and signed him to a four‑year, $130 million dollar contract in a sign‑and‑trade deal. Committing that level of money and term to Kessler signaled a clear depth‑chart shift. With Kessler penciled in as the long‑term starter, Ayton’s role and salary slotted into “expendable” territory.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Moving Ayton now avoids a crowded frontcourt and gives the Lakers more backcourt scoring and future draft capital. It is less a referendum on his ability and more a reflection of their commitment to Kessler as the center of the future.

What Ayton Brings To Washington

For the Wizards, Ayton arrives as a 7‑footer with a proven track record as a double‑double threat. His Lakers season showed he can stay healthy and productive across a full schedule. The combination of soft hands, rim finishing, and rebounding fits well on a roster still searching for identity.

Ayton offers Washington a clear anchor in the paint and a reliable pick‑and‑roll partner for their guards. His ability to run the floor and protect the rim should help stabilize a defense that has often struggled. If the Wizards can keep him engaged and featured, he profiles as a core piece rather than a short‑term rental.

The two second‑round picks in 2031 and 2032 give Washington flexibility but also represent the price they are willing to pay to secure a starting‑caliber center in his prime.

RELATED: Washington Wizards Select BYU Star AJ Dybantsa First Overall In The 2026 NBA Draft

RELATED: Could The Washington Wizards Be a Wild Card in The LeBron James Sweepstakes?

Washington Wizards Sends Player & 2 Picks To Lakers For Center Deandre Ayton was originally published on woldcnews.com