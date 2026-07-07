Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

JAŸ-Z Adds London Stadium Show To 30-Year Celebration Run

Tickets go on sale this week.

Published on July 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FIFA World Cup 2026Côte d'Ivoire v Ecuador
Source: ANP / Getty

JAŸ-Z is taking his 30-year celebration overseas. He will be extending his concert run with a new show date in London.

Ahead of his upcoming sold-out Yankee Stadium run, JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation have announced a newly added London show set for Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The date will serve as his only UK stop of the year and joins previously announced shows in Paris and Los Angeles.

The London performance adds another chapter to Hov’s long history with the UK. One of his most memorable moments came at Glastonbury in 2008, when he famously responded to criticism from Oasis’ Noel Gallagher by walking out with a guitar and opening his headline set with “Wonderwall” before reminding the crowd that Hip-Hop belonged on that stage too. The moment has since become one of the most talked-about festival sets of his career.

London has also lived in JAŸ-Z’s bars. On “Drug Dealers Anonymous,” he rapped, “Google me baby, you crazy / ’89 in London pull the Benz up / Type it in, Google’s your friend bruh,” nodding to his own history across the pond long before he became one of music’s most decorated moguls.

The London date is part of a select run celebrating three decades of music, culture, and legacy from across JAŸ-Z’s iconic catalog. The newly announced show takes place Sept. 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, followed by Paris on Sept. 10 at Stade de France and Los Angeles on Oct. 23 at SoFi Stadium.

Presales for the London date begin Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m. local time, including early access for O2 and Virgin Media customers via Priority. General on-sale begins Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.co.uk. Preferred Tickets for Mastercard cardholders in the UK will also be available Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m.

JAŸ-Z Adds London Stadium Show To 30-Year Celebration Run was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Tekashi 6ix9ine

6ix9ine Clowns Lil TJay After Getting Slapped During Livestream

Hip-Hop Wired
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

"You An Opp": Josh Hart Congratulates Mitchell Robinson On Celtics Contract

Hip-Hop Wired
Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan skyscrapers. New York City, New York, USA.

Couple Arrested For Zany Proposal Atop Empire State Building

Hip-Hop Wired
Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common

Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger's Wife For Defamation

Hip-Hop Wired

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Trending
9 Items
Shop  |  Tatayana Yomary

8 OG Hair Products The Natural Hair Community Is Going Back To

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Chris Brown Verdict, Pooh Shiesty Drama

74 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Faces New Probation Drama

5 Items
Interviews  |  Sammy Approved

King Cooley Turns Tragedy Into Creative Rebirth On New Album, 'KILN: Forged Through Fire'

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close