JAŸ-Z Adds London Stadium Show To 30-Year Celebration Run

JAŸ-Z is taking his 30-year celebration overseas. He will be extending his concert run with a new show date in London.

Ahead of his upcoming sold-out Yankee Stadium run, JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation have announced a newly added London show set for Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The date will serve as his only UK stop of the year and joins previously announced shows in Paris and Los Angeles.

The London performance adds another chapter to Hov’s long history with the UK. One of his most memorable moments came at Glastonbury in 2008, when he famously responded to criticism from Oasis’ Noel Gallagher by walking out with a guitar and opening his headline set with “Wonderwall” before reminding the crowd that Hip-Hop belonged on that stage too. The moment has since become one of the most talked-about festival sets of his career.

London has also lived in JAŸ-Z’s bars. On “Drug Dealers Anonymous,” he rapped, “Google me baby, you crazy / ’89 in London pull the Benz up / Type it in, Google’s your friend bruh,” nodding to his own history across the pond long before he became one of music’s most decorated moguls.

The London date is part of a select run celebrating three decades of music, culture, and legacy from across JAŸ-Z’s iconic catalog. The newly announced show takes place Sept. 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, followed by Paris on Sept. 10 at Stade de France and Los Angeles on Oct. 23 at SoFi Stadium.

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Presales for the London date begin Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m. local time, including early access for O2 and Virgin Media customers via Priority. General on-sale begins Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.co.uk. Preferred Tickets for Mastercard cardholders in the UK will also be available Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m.