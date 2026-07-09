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Can't Miss Food Deals And Freebies For National French Fry Day

Celebrate National French Fry Day With These Food Deals

July 10 is National French Fry Day celebrate with these food deals and freebies. Find out where to score free fries and limited-time offers.

Published on July 9, 2026

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  • Many restaurants offer free fries or discounts on French Fry Day, July 10.
  • Rewards members get special offers like free fries with minimum purchase.
  • Popular chains like Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, and McDonald's have exclusive in-app deals.
Golden Crispy French Fries in a Small Skillet Evoking Feelings of Comfort and Indulgence
Source: Mujie / Getty

Whether you like them crispy, curly, waffle-cut, or loaded with toppings, there’s no denying that French fries are one of America’s favorite comfort foods.

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National French Fry Day id on July 10 and is the perfect excuse to indulge in your favorite side dish. Many restaurants and fast-food chains are celebrating with free fries, buy-one-get-one offers, and exclusive app deals and more.

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Check out some of the best National French Fry Day deals and freebies available this year.

Chick-fil-A

You can download the Chick-fil-A app and get a free medium-size Waffle Fries reward from July 7-13. Rewards members can score this deal when they play the in-app “Spot the Cow” game, though you are limited to one fry reward per person.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s Rewards members will get a free fry in any size of their choosing on National French Fry Day. All you need to do is make an in-app purchase of at least $5.

Checkers & Rally’s

BOGO FREE seasoned fries 

Jack in the box fries

Members will be eligible for to grab a free fry (of any size!) with a minimum purchase of $1.

White Castle

You can pick up free Cheese Fries by using promo code CHEESY when placing an online or in-app order.

Carl’s Jr.

Pick up a free large fry at participating restaurants. Offer will be inside the app

Arby’s

If you’re a member of Arby’s Rewards, you can score a free fry (of any size!) with the purchase of a Cheesesteak.

Del Taco

Spend a minimum of $3 at Del Taco on National French Fry Day, and you’ll get a free regular fries. This offer starts July 10th through July 13th.

Whataburger

Whataburger Rewards members can get a free medium order of French Fries with no purchase required.

Smashburger

Take your pick from either free Smashfries, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, or Scorchin’ Fries on National Fry Day. All three options are free at Smashburger for one day only with a minimum purchase of $1 in-store. If you order online or in-app, you’ll need to use promo code FRYDAY26 before checking out.

Sheetz

From July 10-16, and you can pick up a free bag of French fries. Sheetz is giving away one bag per person, as long as you make a qualifying purchase of $10 or more and are a My Sheetz Rewardz member. 

McDonald’s

Free medium fry with any purchase of $1

Burger King

Free fries any size with $1 purchase.

Good Times Burgers

FREE small fry with any purchase.

Valid 7/10/26 only. In-store & app. No third party.

Burger Boy

Download the Burger Boy App, create an account, and you’ll be ready to redeem your FREE Large Fry.

Five Guys

With the online or in-app purchase of an entree, get a free Little Fry on us.

Use promo code: FRYDAY26 at checkout.

King’s Chicken Company

FREE fries with your purchase.

BurgerFi

Regular BurgerFi fries for just $2.50.

Buddy’s Burger

$1 fries all day

Celebrate National French Fry Day With These Food Deals was originally published on majic945.com

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