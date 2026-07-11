[VIDEO] Our Favorite Clips from Night 1 Of Jay-Z’s NYC Concert Series

Source: Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Few events can stop New York City in its tracks, but Jay-Z’s three-night run in the Big Apple has done just that. Taking over Yankee Stadium for one of the year’s biggest live music announcements, Hov’s weekend theme is an ambitious, multi-night homage to his most foundational albums.

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Opening Night 1 under the banner of JAŸ-Z 30: A milestone tribute to 30 years of Reasonable Doubt.. the weekend serves as both a high-octane stadium spectacle and a triumphant homecoming for NYC’s favorite son.

Opening night did not disappoint, delivering non-stop viral moments that immediately lit up social media. Fans were treated to an unforgettable father-daughter moment when 14-year-old Blue Ivy took the stage to play piano live alongside her dad during “Feelin’ It.” Meanwhile, the VIP section was stacked with star power, led by Megan Thee Stallion holding it down and vibing in the crowd. Fans also couldn’t stop talking about Jay’s fresh Afro look—a full-circle moment following Beyoncé’s viral hair vlog detailing his multi-year process of combing out his locs ahead of these milestone shows.

Scroll below for more clips and highlights from Hov’s opening night!