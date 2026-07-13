Udonis Haslem Destroys Draymond Green Over Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro Fight

It’s been four years since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole during a closed team practice, and while most players would be trying to move past it, the Golden State Warriors big man has once again reignited the topic.

It started over the weekend when news broke that Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo punched former teammate and newly minted Milwaukee Buck Tyler Herro after he posted negative comments about him online.

Green tried to compare Adebayo throwing hands to his own situation from 2022 and remembered the heavy-handed critique he received from Heat legend Udonis Haslem.

“I remember one person when the Jordan Poole incident happened with me who was really, really outspoken about it and it really bothered me, was Udonis Haslem… I saw UD get into it with guys on teams that was younger than him before. A la Jimmy Butler.”

He continued, “So when I first saw this, I was like, ‘Damn. This is two guys Udonis Haslem raised. If you raised this young guy in the light of what you was saying about me, and now he punches this other young guy, that y’all kind of co-raised, are you going to have that same energy?

The four-time champ added that Herro might have “said some very disrespectful things like Jordan Poole.”

Well, Green didn’t have to wait long to hear Haslem’s opinion on the Adebayo- Herro situation, and he let loose on Green at the same time.

“See some things just don’t change. lol,” began his tweet. “You was on sucka sh-t four years ago when you swung on Jordan Poole and you on sucka sh-t now. I usually don’t engage but since you went so far left to get my attention here it is!!! If you think your big 32 year old, 3 or 4 rings at the time having ass swinging on a 23 year old Jordan Poole at the time is the same then you are even more delusional that I thought.”

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Haslem said that the situations can’t be compared because Adebayo obviously didn’t use all his strength when striking Herro, which he can’t say for Green hitting Poole.

“If he would’ve unloaded on Tyler 100% it’s over. You fired off on that young boy like it was a club punch and you never met him before in your life. 3rd yeah I did go at Jimmy. You damn right. The sh-t you pull in golden state and that sh-t he pulled in Chicago talking crazy to Hoiberg and disrespecting teammates in practice in Minnesota ain’t gon fly in the 305. So yeah. I checked his ass.”

Haslem ended the message by saying he and Green will never be cool, and he likely won’t address him again unless it’s purely basketball-related.

“Ion really vibe you and I think you know that so unless it’s me on prime talking hoops I won’t mention you at all. You brought me into this and I am retired and out the way. I suggest you keep it pushing cause I ain’t giving out no more hall passes bra!”

See social media’s reaction to the back-and-forth below.