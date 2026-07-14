REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Jay-Z Brings Out Beyoncé, Nas & Eminem

Jay-Z delivered a star-studded weekend at Yankee Stadium, giving fans a celebration of his legendary catalog while making headlines for both surprise appearances and record-breaking attendance.

During the Reasonable Doubt anniversary show, the hip-hop icon had the crowd on its feet as fans rapped along to classic tracks word for word. One of the night’s biggest moments came when Beyoncé took the stage, sending the stadium into a frenzy. Another emotional highlight featured Blue Ivy Carter showcasing her talents on the piano, a moment that resonated with fans in attendance.

Jay-Z also reunited with longtime rival-turned-collaborator Nas, creating one of the most talked-about moments of the evening. According to Lady Red, the atmosphere inside Yankee Stadium was electric from start to finish.

The rapper also used the moment to address criticism surrounding his partnership with Target. Speaking directly to the crowd, Jay-Z pushed back against online narratives and accusations, making it clear that he remains unbothered by critics and focused on moving forward with his business ventures.

The surprises continued during night two as Jay-Z brought out hip-hop legends Slick Rick and Eminem, adding even more excitement to an already historic weekend.

Beyond the guest appearances, the concerts made history at Yankee Stadium. Jay-Z’s Blueprint show reportedly set a new record for the most tickets sold for a concert at the venue, drawing 45,832 fans and surpassing the attendance mark set by his own Reasonable Doubt performance just one night earlier.

With surprise guests, emotional family moments, and record-breaking crowds, Jay-Z once again proved why he remains one of hip-hop’s most influential performers.