Listen Live
Close
Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Jay-Z Brings Out Beyoncé, Nas & Eminem

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Jay-Z Brings Out Beyoncé, Nas & Eminem

Jay-Z stunned fans at Yankee Stadium with appearances from Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Nas, Slick Rick and Eminem while addressing criticism surrounding his Target partnership.

Published on July 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

Jay-Z delivered a star-studded weekend at Yankee Stadium, giving fans a celebration of his legendary catalog while making headlines for both surprise appearances and record-breaking attendance.

During the Reasonable Doubt anniversary show, the hip-hop icon had the crowd on its feet as fans rapped along to classic tracks word for word. One of the night’s biggest moments came when Beyoncé took the stage, sending the stadium into a frenzy. Another emotional highlight featured Blue Ivy Carter showcasing her talents on the piano, a moment that resonated with fans in attendance.

Jay-Z also reunited with longtime rival-turned-collaborator Nas, creating one of the most talked-about moments of the evening. According to Lady Red, the atmosphere inside Yankee Stadium was electric from start to finish.

The rapper also used the moment to address criticism surrounding his partnership with Target. Speaking directly to the crowd, Jay-Z pushed back against online narratives and accusations, making it clear that he remains unbothered by critics and focused on moving forward with his business ventures.

The surprises continued during night two as Jay-Z brought out hip-hop legends Slick Rick and Eminem, adding even more excitement to an already historic weekend.

Beyond the guest appearances, the concerts made history at Yankee Stadium. Jay-Z’s Blueprint show reportedly set a new record for the most tickets sold for a concert at the venue, drawing 45,832 fans and surpassing the attendance mark set by his own Reasonable Doubt performance just one night earlier.

With surprise guests, emotional family moments, and record-breaking crowds, Jay-Z once again proved why he remains one of hip-hop’s most influential performers.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

President Trump Returns To The White House After Spending Holidays In Florida

Donald Trump's Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA: APR 16 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Heat at Bulls

The Heat Was On: Bam Adebayo Reportedly Blessed Tyler Herro With A Fade In Las Vegas

Hip-Hop Wired
A person in a dark outfit and hat performing on a dimly lit stage, with spotlights and a microphone stand visible.

JAŸ-Z Sports Fresh Haircut To Rock Yankee Stadium. Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
A smiling woman with long dark hair wearing a green jacket stands in front of a glass building.

Tone Deaf Achievement Unlocked: After Sacking 3,200 Employees, XBOX Ceo Asha Sharma Joins U.S. Government Task Force For Employment

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Contests  |  kysdc Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Faces New Probation Drama

20 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays, Vol 34: La La Anthony Said ‘Bon Voyage’… To Wearing Clothes

63 Items
Entertainment  |  Shannon Dawson

62 Photos Of Tia Mowry Through The Years

9 Items
Shop  |  Tatayana Yomary

8 OG Hair Products The Natural Hair Community Is Going Back To

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close