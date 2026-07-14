Tyler Herro Ducks Smoke After Bam Adebayo Altercation & Wants "To Move Past All Of It"

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Tyler Herro says that he wants to put the altercation with Bam Adebayo firmly in the past.

The 26-year-old former Miami Heat player, who is heading to Milwaukee in the trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, was at a summer league game in Las Vegas when Adebayo approached him.

Although it has yet to be specified exactly what conversation took place between the two men, multiple reports indicate that it was sparked by comments made by Herro in a text exchange with a fan. In the texts, Herro questioned why he wasn’t the man that Miami prioritized as a threat and said he didn’t think Adebayo deserved his $60 million contract.

Herro was not knocked down, according to witnesses, and was restrained by others before he could respond.

“We are aware and not commenting,” the Miami Heat said in a terse statement.

Adebayo and Herro were Heat teammates for seven years, and up until now, it was assumed they got along. But after the altercation, it seems like Adebayo had some beef he hadn’t expressed before.

Despite the heavy media coverage, Herro says he’s putting what happened in the rear view.

“Honestly, I’m just trying to move past all of it,” Herro told ESPN. “I’m focused on Milwaukee and building something special. They obviously just traded the greatest player in their history, so we want to come in and help continue what they’ve been doing.”

When Herro was a rookie in the 2019-2020 season, he and Adebayo led the Heat to the NBA Finals, losing to the eventual champion, the Los Angeles Lakers.

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In the 2020-2021 season, Herro and Adebayo led the Heat to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. In the 2024-2025 season, they combined for their best individual statistics together. Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, while Adebayo scored 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

In their last season together, Herro was hobbled by toe, ankle, and knee injuries and didn’t play until Nov. 24. Despite that, it’s been reported that Adebayo didn’t think Herro was doing enough in the Heat’s new offense, per the ESPN report.

Adebayo has not publicly commented on what happened or his reason for hitting Herro. And Herro has not confirmed or denied anything either. He says he’s focused on the next phase of his career as he returns to his hometown of Milwaukee.

“I’m ready to come home and not prove everyone wrong,” he said, “but just be able to represent the city and the state because I wanted to do that coming out of school as well.”



See social media’s ongoing reaction to the tussle below.