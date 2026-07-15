REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Cardi B Defends Stefon Diggs, Durk Wins

Cardi B is making it clear where she stands when it comes to Stefon Diggs.The rapper recently addressed allegations involving the NFL star and weighed in on the ongoing legal dispute connected to accusations made by Chris Blake Griffith. According to the discussion featured on Reddzz Rundown, Cardi questioned the credibility of Griffith’s claims, arguing that his story has changed multiple times since it first surfaced online.

In a video shared on social media, Cardi criticized bloggers and commentators for what she believes is a lack of research into the allegations. She pointed to what she described as inconsistencies in Griffith’s account and suggested that the evolving narrative raises questions about the claims being made against Diggs.

The controversy comes as Diggs continues to pursue legal action after filing a defamation lawsuit related to the allegations. Griffith has since responded to Cardi’s comments, arguing that she was not directly involved in the situation and therefore lacks firsthand knowledge of the events in question.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk received a significant legal victory in his federal murder-for-hire case. A judge reportedly ruled that racketeering charges added to the case earlier this summer will be separated and tried at a later date rather than being included in the upcoming proceedings.

As a result, the remaining charges against the Chicago rapper are expected to move forward as scheduled, with trial proceedings currently set to begin on August 20.