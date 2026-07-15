DMV LOCAL RECAP: Netflix Explores Live Channels Like Cable

Netflix may be preparing to bring back a familiar television experience for viewers who are tired of endlessly scrolling through streaming menus.

According to reports, the streaming giant is exploring the possibility of adding live channels that would continuously air movies, television shows, and genre-specific programming throughout the day. Instead of searching through hundreds of titles, subscribers could simply tune into a channel and let content play automatically, similar to traditional cable television.

The concept represents a significant shift for Netflix, which helped popularize the on-demand streaming model that transformed how audiences consume entertainment. However, as streaming services become increasingly crowded, companies are looking for new ways to keep viewers engaged and reduce decision fatigue.

For many consumers, choosing what to watch can be overwhelming. The average viewer may spend several minutes browsing before selecting a program—or giving up entirely. A live-channel format could provide a simpler experience for people who prefer to have entertainment playing in the background while working, cooking, or relaxing at home.

The proposed feature could also place Netflix in more direct competition with free ad-supported streaming platforms such as Tubi and Pluto TV. Both services have found success by offering channel-style viewing experiences that mimic traditional television while remaining free to users.

The discussion also highlights a larger question facing the streaming industry. As consumers subscribe to multiple services each month, many are beginning to wonder whether streaming is becoming just as expensive and fragmented as the cable packages it once replaced. While Netflix has not officially announced the launch of live channels, the reported discussions suggest the company is continuing to explore new ways to attract and retain subscribers in an increasingly competitive entertainment landscape.