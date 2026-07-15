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Kanye West Gives JAŸ-Z An Indirect Nod

Kanye West Gives JAŸ-Z An Indirect Nod Following Historic Yankee Stadium Run

Kanye West is showing his former friend JAŸ-Z some a litte love, kinda.

Published on July 15, 2026

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Kanye West is showing his former friend JAŸ-Z some a litte love, kinda.

Hov shut down Yankee Stadium all weekend long, despite some hiccups during the final night, where delays pushed the concert’s start time to midnight. Still, he made up for it by bringing out stars, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Usher, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, and more.

If there’s one thing Hov knows how to do, it’s turn an inconvenience into a moment fans will be talking about for years.

Some fans were still upset over how long it took to get into the stadium and for the show to begin. Very early into JAŸ’s performance, he addressed the crowd and apologized for the inconvenience.

“Let me explain the delay to you guys. There was like 10,000 people outside, and they closed all the doors. Somebody rushed the door. So they closed the door for your guys safety and everybody safety outside. It was 10,000 people outside, I don’t wanna start music [and] people get trampled. Really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everybody was OK.”

Now, for his former friend, Ye, he recently showed some love.

The Chicago rapper commented a string of fire emojis on an Instagram post highlighting Gabriel Moses’ art direction for JAŸ-Z’s shows. 

It’s safe to say Mr. West appreciates a good stage design, but don’t start the Watch The Throne 2 rumors just yet.

Kanye West Gives JAŸ-Z An Indirect Nod Following Historic Yankee Stadium Run was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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