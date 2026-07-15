Why We're Still Talking About ‘Insecure’ & Looking Forward To Issa Rae's 10th Anniversary Show Tour

Insecure provided much-needed representation of 20-30 year old Black lives, resonating with viewers through relatable stories and characters.

Fans passionately debated the Issa vs. Lawrence relationship, reflecting on themes of cheating, unmet needs, and communication.

Issa Rae is now taking Insecure on a 10th anniversary tour, allowing fans to revisit the show's memorable moments and behind-the-scenes stories.

Source: Variety / Getty

“Insecure” was one of those shows that instantly took its place in cultural history. Social scientists call it a cultural phenomenon.

The show arrived during a time when there weren’t enough stories about the real lives of 20- and 30-something Black people. We were dating, dealing with life’s frustrations, trying to find and keep jobs and partners, and attempting to live our best lives at the same time.

That’s what Issa Rae’s show captured in a way that simply only be called or described as a phenomenon. “Insecure” related to us in ways that kept us talking in our group chats and on social media. It made us feel seen through stories and situations we knew all too well.

Insecure Fans Are Still Divided On Team Issa Versus Team Lawrence

If you’re like my friends and me, some were Team Issa, while others were Team Lawrence.

The divide brought us back to the age-old relationship debate over cheating, unmet needs and a lack of communication. The debate continued for days. It is still relevant now if you bring it up at a kickback or cookout.

My friends – like many others – are passionate about which team they represented. They often had multiple points ready to explain exactly why.

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

And let’s not get started on Daniel and those on his team. His relationship with Issa brought another level of complexity to the show. Then there were Molly, Nathan, Tiffany, Kelli and the other characters who gave us even more to discuss.

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Now, fans have a chance to relive those conversations, experiences, fashions and unforgettable show moments through a new anniversary tour celebrating a decade of “Insecure.”

Issa Rae Is Taking ‘Insecure’ On Tour

On Tuesday, July 14, Issa announced Insecure: The 10th Anniversary Tour alongside showrunner Prentice Penny.

The tour will stop in cities across the United States, including Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Chicago. Fans can expect nostalgic conversations, behind-the-scenes stories and special guests throughout the tour.

Since “Insecure” ended on HBO, Issa has stayed busy. She is a businesswoman’s businesswoman.

She has continued to run her content and production company, has opened businesses in California, given us wine that we love, and has contributed to the hair and beauty space. Earlier this year, she also launched “Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast.”

The podcast recaps the series while revisiting behind-the-scenes stories, major show moments and more from its five-season run.

A Decade Later, We Still Have Plenty To Discuss About Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’

Issa has given several interviews since the series ended. In 2021 and 2022, she consistently spoke about closing this chapter, why she didn’t want to make a movie, and what “Insecure” meant to her.

During one interview with the Los Angeles Times, she discussed how much she eventually merged with Issa Dee, the character she portrayed.

“In some ways, I feel like I’m not saying goodbye because she’s so much of me, especially with this last season. We have merged in so many ways.”

She also explained to the LA Times the purpose behind the show and the journey she wanted fans to follow. In retrospect, her perspective says so much about why viewers connected with Issa and her story.

“This was always a series about a girl who’s trying to figure out who she is and where she’s going.”

We can’t wait to revisit that journey and everything surrounding it. Nearly a decade later, “Insecure “can still turn a casual conversation into a full debate. General tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Thursday, July 16.

Why We're Still Talking About ‘Insecure’ & Looking Forward To Issa Rae's 10th Anniversary Show Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com