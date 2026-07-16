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Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Houston Rapper Judy World

Judy World, a rising rapper based in Houston, was stabbed to death by Kayla Wynita Rodgers last weekend.

Published on July 16, 2026

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A young woman wearing sunglasses, a black graphic t-shirt, and black boots stands next to a parked black car on a dark street.

Judy World, a rapper on the rise based in Houston, was stabbed to death last weekend, leading to an arrest. Kayla Wynita Rodgers was charged with manslaughter after stabbing Judy World in the leg, who later succumbed to the injury.

Local outlet Fox 26 reports that Judy World, real name Krystal Jordan, was reportedly stabbed by Rodgers on July 11 around 10 PM local time. While details of what led to the stabbing are still under investigation, Rodgers and Jordan were known to each other.

Rodgers, according to Fox 26, is the sister of Jordan’s boyfriend, and the rapper’s family says it wants a stronger charge for Rodgers than manslaughter. The family is seeking a full-on murder charge in the matter.

A GoFundMe page has been launched in the memory of Judy World, also known as Play Girl Judy. We’re sharing the description from the page below.

From GoFundMe:

Krystal was taken from us in an unimaginable way—she was stabbed to death, leaving our family shattered and her 10-year-old daughter without her mother. The pain of losing Krystal is something we are struggling to process, and the suddenness of her passing has left us unprepared for the expenses and challenges ahead.

The family is seeking to cover Jordan’s funeral expenses and support the rapper’s young daughter.

Krystal Jordan was 28.

Photo: @judyworld____ / Instagram

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Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Houston Rapper Judy World was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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