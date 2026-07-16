DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Yung Miami Tour Exit, Nicki Lawsuit

Fans looking forward to the Motion Party Tour will have to wait a little longer. BossMan Dlow recently announced that the 25-city tour has been postponed following Yung Miami’s last-minute departure from the lineup.

The City Girls star later addressed fans directly, explaining that she made the decision to step away from the tour so she could focus on completing her highly anticipated debut solo album. The tour was scheduled to include a stop in Silver Spring, Maryland, making the news especially disappointing for local fans. So far, no rescheduled dates have been announced.

In other headlines, R. Kelly is once again making news as reports indicate that his legal team has formally requested a commutation of his 30-year prison sentence. The request was reportedly submitted to the Office of the Pardon Attorney and remains under review. If no changes are made to his sentence, the singer is expected to remain incarcerated until 2045.

Nicki Minaj is also facing legal troubles. The rapper is being sued in a lawsuit by a former attorney who claims she owes approximately $230,000 in unpaid legal fees. Reports suggest the attorney has already secured a default judgment against one of Minaj’s companies and is now pursuing additional legal action to recover the alleged debt.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Tyler Perry continues to push back against allegations made by actor Mario Rodriguez. According to reports, Perry has rejected a multimillion-dollar settlement proposal as the legal dispute continues to unfold.