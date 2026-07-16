Listen Live
Close
The Dominique Da Diva Show

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Yung Miami Tour Exit, Nicki Lawsuit

Yung Miami exits the Motion Party Tour, Nicki Minaj is sued in a lawsuit over unpaid legal fees, and R. Kelly seeks a presidential commutation.

Published on July 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

Fans looking forward to the Motion Party Tour will have to wait a little longer. BossMan Dlow recently announced that the 25-city tour has been postponed following Yung Miami’s last-minute departure from the lineup.

The City Girls star later addressed fans directly, explaining that she made the decision to step away from the tour so she could focus on completing her highly anticipated debut solo album. The tour was scheduled to include a stop in Silver Spring, Maryland, making the news especially disappointing for local fans. So far, no rescheduled dates have been announced.

In other headlines, R. Kelly is once again making news as reports indicate that his legal team has formally requested a commutation of his 30-year prison sentence. The request was reportedly submitted to the Office of the Pardon Attorney and remains under review. If no changes are made to his sentence, the singer is expected to remain incarcerated until 2045.

Nicki Minaj is also facing legal troubles. The rapper is being sued in a lawsuit by a former attorney who claims she owes approximately $230,000 in unpaid legal fees. Reports suggest the attorney has already secured a default judgment against one of Minaj’s companies and is now pursuing additional legal action to recover the alleged debt.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Tyler Perry continues to push back against allegations made by actor Mario Rodriguez. According to reports, Perry has rejected a multimillion-dollar settlement proposal as the legal dispute continues to unfold.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Fanatics Fest NYC

Money Woes?: Ebro & Rosenberg Angrily Clash On-Air

Hip-Hop Wired
Two men, one wearing a blue jacket and headphones, the other wearing a white shirt and necklace, in what appears to be a recording studio or radio station.

38 Spesh & Jadakiss Seemingly Up The Stakes In Their Feud

Hip-Hop Wired
A smiling young Black man wearing a navy blue shirt against a blue background.

2 Teens Arrested In Connection With Drowning Death Of Daniel Erving

Hip-Hop Wired
Houston Chronicle

Kanye West Gives JAŸ-Z An Indirect Nod Following Historic Yankee Stadium Run

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Contests  |  kysdc Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

9 Items
News  |  Mion Edwards

Mayor Bowser Honors Media Pioneer Cathy Hughes With Key to DC

20 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays, Vol 34: La La Anthony Said ‘Bon Voyage’… To Wearing Clothes

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Faces New Probation Drama

35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close