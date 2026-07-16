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"Savor the City" Cooks Up TV One's First-Ever Emmy Nomination

"Savor the City" Cooks Up TV One's First-Ever Emmy Nomination

Just one year after its premiere, "Savor the City" is the only Black-led program nominated in its category.

Published on July 16, 2026

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Savor the City Official Key Art
Source: TV One / TV One

The nominations for the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have officially been announced, and TV One’s original series “Savor the City, hosted by Chef Jernard Wells, has earned a nomination in the Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series category.

The recognition marks the network’s first-ever Emmy nomination.

“Savor the City” follows Chef Jernard as he travels across the country, exploring Black culture, history and cuisine by highlighting local chefs, artists and Black-owned businesses.

Through each stop, the series celebrates the unique stories, traditions, and flavors that define communities across America.

Just one year after its premiere, “Savor the City” has reached an incredible milestone with the Daytime Emmy nomination. The recognition is especially significant, as the series is not only a TV One original but also the only Black-led program nominated in the category this year.

Earning an Emmy nod so early in a show’s run is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the dedication, creativity, and passion of Chef Jernard and the entire “Savor the City” production team. Their commitment to showcasing Black culture through food and storytelling has resonated with audiences and now earned recognition from the Television Academy.

Congratulations to Chef Jernard Wells, the “Savor the City” team, and all this year’s nominees in the Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series category.

Be sure to tune in to the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, October 30, 2026, to see if Savor the City brings home the Emmy.

Need to catch up on all of Chef Jernard’s cross-country stops, or just looking for some feel-good TV, download the TV One app to stream the full season or watch anytime On Demand.

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"Savor the City" Cooks Up TV One's First-Ever Emmy Nomination was originally published on tvone.tv

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