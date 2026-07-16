Warner Bros. Drops First Teaser Trailer For 'The Batman 2'

Source: X/@mattreevesLA / Matt Reeves

Four years after Matt Reeves surprised comic book fans with his impressive iteration of the Dark Knight in The Batman starring Robert Pattinson (who knew?), we’re finally a bit closer to see what he has in store for us with his long-awaited sequel, The Batman 2. (Simplicity goes a long way sometimes.)

Months after it was confirmed that both Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson had joined the cast of The Batman 2, Warner Bros. Studios dropped its first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated sequel set to release in 2027. Keeping it short and simple, the camera focuses on Robert Pattinson in his cape and cowl as the snow slowly falls on and around him before we see the Batman logo and a “II” right above it.

While details about the film are still being kept under wraps, that hasn’t stopped the internet from guessing that the film will introduce classic Batman villains such as Victor Zsasz (Sebastian Stan), Poison Ivy (Scarlett Johansson) and Mister Freeze, as snowy weather has been the focus of many Batman 2 stills and shots.

While none of these characters have been confirmed yet, Deadline reports that the cast of the film is over the moon with the script and promises that we’re not entirely ready for the direction they’ll be going in.

Deadline reports:

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

During the premiere for The Drama, Pattinson teased The Batman sequel, telling Deadline, “The script is extraordinary. I think it’s going to be a really, really special movie and very, very different.”

Pattinson noted that the sequel to the 2022 DC Studios film will be different from the first, which was something he was surprised by, adding, “It’s going to be interesting seeing it come out. It’s taking some big swings.”

One can only wonder what kind of swings Pattinson could be referring to. But Pattinson wasn’t the only Batman star to be excited to get back into costume, as new fan-favorite Penguin actor Colin Farrell also loved what Matt Reeves and company had in store for The Batman 2.

“I had many thoughts to share with Matt about the script. I really do think it’s a masterwork. Kind of a contemporary genre masterwork,” Farrell said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “It’s so brilliant, and Robert has got such a lovely journey to go on and take the audience through.”

He continued, “It’s dense, it’s really really intelligent, it’s so deep and detailed. I’m saying too much. I think he’s going to make an extraordinary film.”

We. Can’t. Wait.

Though Robert Pattinson’s Batman won’t be a part of James Gunn’s new rebooted DCU (it’s probably for the best following the lackluster Supergirl), you can bet your bottom dollar fans will flock to the theaters when Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 hits theaters on Feb. 18, 2028.

Warner Bros. Drops First Teaser Trailer For 'The Batman 2' was originally published on hiphopwired.com