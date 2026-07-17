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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Boosie Refund Drama & 50 Cent Studio Shift

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Boosie Refund Drama & 50 Cent Studio Shift

Boosie is seeking a $300,000 refund after a failed pardon effort, while 50 Cent is reportedly stepping back from plans tied to his Shreveport studio project.

Published on July 17, 2026

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Boosie is back in the headlines, but this time it has nothing to do with music. According to reports discussed on Diva’s Daily Dirt, the rapper is seeking a $300,000 refund after allegedly paying two men connected to an effort to secure a presidential pardon. The situation has drawn attention after it was revealed that the individuals involved reportedly had prior fraud convictions. Boosie allegedly paid a total of $600,000, with half of that amount now being sought as a refund.

The White House has also weighed in on the controversy, reportedly making it clear that paying lobbyists or third parties does not guarantee a pardon. Officials further suggested that anyone pursuing clemency through such channels could potentially hurt their chances rather than help them.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent appears to be making changes to his business plans in Louisiana. The entertainment mogul recently indicated that he may be pulling back from aspects of the Red River project connected to his Shreveport studio ambitions. While details remain limited, the move has sparked questions about what it could mean for future productions under the G-Unit Studios banner, including upcoming entries in the Power universe.

In music news, New Music Friday is shaping up to be a busy one. Fans can look forward to new releases from Rick Ross, a collaboration between Lil Wayne and Pharrell, new music from B2K, a reported album from DJ Khaled, and a 23-track R&B project from Tory Lanez.

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