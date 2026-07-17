DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland & Virginia Tax-Free Weekends

As families across the DMV prepare for a new school year, Maryland and Virginia are offering tax-free shopping events that could help stretch back-to-school budgets a little further.

While Washington, D.C., no longer offers a tax-free weekend, both Maryland and Virginia will once again host sales tax holidays this August, allowing shoppers to purchase certain items without paying state sales tax.

Virginia’s annual tax-free weekend is scheduled for August 7 through August 9. During the three-day event, shoppers can save on a variety of qualifying purchases, including school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane preparedness products, and select energy-efficient appliances.

According to the guidelines highlighted during the DMV Local Recap, school supplies priced at $20 or less per item will qualify for the tax exemption. In addition, clothing and footwear items costing $100 or less per item can be purchased without state and local sales tax during the event.

Maryland’s tax-free shopping period will follow shortly after, running from August 9 through August 15. During Maryland’s weeklong sales tax holiday, shoppers can purchase qualifying clothing and footwear items priced under $100without paying the state’s 6% sales tax.

The tax breaks arrive at a time when many families are already creating back-to-school shopping lists and looking for ways to manage rising costs. From classroom essentials and backpacks to everyday clothing and shoes, the tax-free periods can provide meaningful savings for households with multiple children.

Parents are encouraged to plan ahead and review eligible items before heading to stores. While the savings may seem small on individual purchases, they can add up significantly when shopping for an entire school year.