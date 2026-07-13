Listen Live
Close
Music

Bobby Ross Avila talks the RNB Tour, New Music and Legacy

Bobby Ross Avila talks the RNB Tour, New Music and Legacy

Producer Bobby Ross Avila joins DJ Problem Child to discuss the Usher tour, unforgettable moments on the road, the future of R&B, and his return as a solo artist.

Published on July 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango - Arrivals

Legendary producer, songwriter, and musician Bobby Ross Avila recently caught up with DJ Problem Child for an in-depth conversation about life behind one of the biggest tours in R&B, his decades-long career, and why the genre’s future remains bright.

As one of the creative minds behind Usher’s current tour, Avila explained that fans often only see the polished performance—not the work that goes into making every show happen. He recalled how severe weather caused a power outage during one of the Washington, D.C., performances, forcing the production team to adapt in real time. Despite the unexpected setback, he credited the show’s success to the collaboration between production, choreography, management, and the entire crew.

Avila also reflected on one of the tour’s most talked-about viral moments involving comedian Dave Chappelle, saying the spontaneous interaction felt like it could have been part of a comedy sketch and perfectly captured the unpredictable magic that happens during live performances.

Throughout the interview, Avila spoke about collaborating with legendary artists including Usher, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Earth, Wind & Fire, and many others. While awards and chart success are meaningful, he believes music’s greatest purpose is its ability to connect people and create lasting emotional experiences.

The conversation also touched on Avila and his brother becoming the first Chicano duo to help produce a Super Bowl Halftime Show. He described the achievement as both an honor and a responsibility, hoping their success inspires young creatives from every background to believe their dreams are possible.

Now stepping back into the spotlight as an artist, Avila shared details about his latest EP, Return of the Gentleman, including the single “Lucky Fella.” He said encouragement from longtime friend Baby Bash helped inspire his return to recording music after years of producing for others.

Looking ahead, Avila believes R&B continues to evolve while remaining rooted in storytelling, emotion, and love. His ultimate hope is simple: to leave music in a better place than he found it and inspire others through both his work and his example.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

A collage of four images: 1) Two men in suits holding a trophy, 2) Three men in suits walking on a gold-colored stage, 3) A group of people celebrating a sports victory, 4) A man in a red tie and suit holding a trophy.

Donald Trump Made An Absolute Fool Out of Himself During Spain's World Cup Celebration

Hip-Hop Wired
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Childish Gambino Previews New Kendrick Lamar Song On Gilga Radio

Hip-Hop Wired
Sen. John Fetterman

Senator John Fetterman Ridiculed For "Devotion To Israel"

Hip-Hop Wired
NYPD Officer Reported Shot To The Vest In Brooklyn New York City

Mamdani Threatens Arrest If Netanyahu Enters NYC

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Contests  |  kysdc Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: These Black Celebrity Couples Brought Love And Style To The 2026 ESPYS

34 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Not TODAY, Satan! 'Today' Show Intruder Charged With Hate Crime After Accosting Anchor Craig Melvin, NBC Fires Security Guard

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Boosie Seeks Refund, Nicki Fights Lawsuit

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close