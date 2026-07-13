Bobby Ross Avila talks the RNB Tour, New Music and Legacy

Legendary producer, songwriter, and musician Bobby Ross Avila recently caught up with DJ Problem Child for an in-depth conversation about life behind one of the biggest tours in R&B, his decades-long career, and why the genre’s future remains bright.

As one of the creative minds behind Usher’s current tour, Avila explained that fans often only see the polished performance—not the work that goes into making every show happen. He recalled how severe weather caused a power outage during one of the Washington, D.C., performances, forcing the production team to adapt in real time. Despite the unexpected setback, he credited the show’s success to the collaboration between production, choreography, management, and the entire crew.

Avila also reflected on one of the tour’s most talked-about viral moments involving comedian Dave Chappelle, saying the spontaneous interaction felt like it could have been part of a comedy sketch and perfectly captured the unpredictable magic that happens during live performances.

Throughout the interview, Avila spoke about collaborating with legendary artists including Usher, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Earth, Wind & Fire, and many others. While awards and chart success are meaningful, he believes music’s greatest purpose is its ability to connect people and create lasting emotional experiences.

The conversation also touched on Avila and his brother becoming the first Chicano duo to help produce a Super Bowl Halftime Show. He described the achievement as both an honor and a responsibility, hoping their success inspires young creatives from every background to believe their dreams are possible.

Now stepping back into the spotlight as an artist, Avila shared details about his latest EP, Return of the Gentleman, including the single “Lucky Fella.” He said encouragement from longtime friend Baby Bash helped inspire his return to recording music after years of producing for others.

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Looking ahead, Avila believes R&B continues to evolve while remaining rooted in storytelling, emotion, and love. His ultimate hope is simple: to leave music in a better place than he found it and inspire others through both his work and his example.