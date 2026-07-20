What To Expect From Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Reboot

Source: Rich Laru / Rich Laru

This September, class will be in session for the new class of Hillman College students. Ahead of its release, Netflix dropped some first-look photos of its new reboot of the beloved sitcom, A Different World, and what viewers can expect.

The upcoming series is a reboot of NBC’s The Cosby Show spinoff— that originally followed the Huxtable daughter Denise, and highlighted the lives of students who attended Hillman College, a fictional historically Black college based in Virginia. The show ran from 1987 to 1993.

Related |

The Netflix reboot will follow the daughter of Whitley (Jasmine Guy) and Dwayne’s (Kadeem Hardison) daughter, Deborah Wayne. Deborah (Maleah Joi Moon) is “a free-spirited aspiring artist” who is forced to attend her parents’ alma mater.

The series will have 10 episodes and will offer insight into modern Black campus life in today’s day and age.

Debbie Allen, the visionary who helped sculpt and revamp the original series, makes her return as executive producer alongside Felicia Pride as the showrunner.