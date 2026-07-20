Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Al Sharpton Issues Demand For Justice At Nolan Wells' Funeral

Rev. Al Sharpton Uses Nolan Wells’ Eulogy To Issue A Powerful Demand For Justice – Page 14

Rev. Al Sharpton urged authorities and community members to deliver answers surrounding Nolan Wells' death at his funeral.

Published on July 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 2
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Grief, faith, and a renewed demand for justice filled Center Pointe Church on Monday (July 20) as family, friends, community members, and civil rights leaders gathered to celebrate the life of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells. While the service honored the young student-athlete’s life, it also became a powerful call for accountability as Rev. Al Sharpton urged authorities and community members to deliver answers surrounding Wells’ death.

According to The Root, Wells disappeared following a July 4 boating trip to Mississippi’s Horn Island before his body was discovered two days later. His death has sparked widespread questions from his family and supporters, who continue to push for transparency in the investigation.

Sharpton opened the service with prayer, asking God to comfort Wells’ loved ones through an unimaginable loss.

“We can’t question what you do, but we can ask for the strength and the power to go through this and understand the meaning of this and seek what is required of us,” Sharpton prayed.

He also specifically prayed that Nolan’s parents and family would receive the strength to endure life after the funeral, echoing the sentiment he has shared throughout his advocacy for grieving families.

Nolan’s mother — Christine Wonsley — fought through tears as she honored her son while finding moments to smile through cherished memories.

“As much as our hearts are broken, we find peace in knowing that our son is resting in the arms of the Lord,” she said.

She continued with an emotional tribute that reflected the impact Nolan had on everyone around him.

“Your absence has left an emptiness that can never truly be filled. A piece of our hearts is missing,” she added. 

Wonsley encouraged those gathered to carry Nolan’s spirit forward, saying, “In a world that can often feel dark, be like Nolan. Be the light that brightens the lives of those around you.”

His father — Eugene Wonsley — reflected on Nolan’s role within their family, especially as an example to his younger siblings.

“You were not just making a name for yourself, but you were also laying the groundwork for your little brother,” he said.

During his eulogy, Sharpton shifted from remembrance to a direct call for justice.

“It could be the healing or the poking of the wound that’s going to be decided by what we do,” he told mourners before demanding, “We want a full and thorough investigation. We want answers.”

Sharpton also announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case — a contribution that joins a matching pledge previously announced by filmmaker Tyler Perry, bringing the total reward to $100,000.

The service concluded with one message that echoed throughout the sanctuary and beyond.

“Nolan’s life mattered.”

To support the family, visit their GoFundMe here

Watch the livestream from his funeral below:

SEE ALSO:

Nolan Wells’ Family Met With DA, Agree To Investigate Phone Together 

Judge Ashlee Cole, Mother Of ‘Friend’ Of Nolan Wells, Claims Family Is Getting Death Threats

SEE ALSO

Rev. Al Sharpton Uses Nolan Wells’ Eulogy To Issue A Powerful Demand For Justice – Page 14 was originally published on newsone.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Hip-Hop Wired
Tate Brothers Return To Romania After US Visit

Alt-Right Clowns Andrew & Tristan Tate Arrested In Miami

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2026 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Yung Miami, Fetty Wap & More

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Contests  |  kysdc Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: These Black Celebrity Couples Brought Love And Style To The 2026 ESPYS

34 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Not TODAY, Satan! 'Today' Show Intruder Charged With Hate Crime After Accosting Anchor Craig Melvin, NBC Fires Security Guard

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Boosie Seeks Refund, Nicki Fights Lawsuit

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close