Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Kid Cudi & Kanye West Working On Friendship

Kid Cudi & Kanye West Working On Friendship

While Kid Cudi doesn't appear to be ready to work with Kanye West musically, the pair are in contact and repairing their friendship.

Published on July 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kanye West Hosts The "Cruel Summer" Presentation - 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Kid Cudi and Kanye West have had a fruitful yet turbulent working relationship that has led to massive hits and public fallouts. Now, Kid Cudi says that he’s back in contact with Kanye West in a bid to repair their friendship.

Kid Cudi, 42, was on X at the top of this week, engaging candidly as he often does with his supporters. The public Q&A session on July 19 prompted a question from a fan about Cudder and Ye getting back together to work on music.

“Is there any chance that You and Ye will work together again? And when can we expect new Twitch streams?” asked the fan.

In a quote reply, Cudi wrote, “Im sure we will yea. Right now were rebuilding our friendship. I hit him a week ago to check in on him, today he hit me to check on me. No work talk. Just seeing how I was doing. It was nice.”

Cudi’s answer is a far cry from his stance on Ye just a year ago when the Cleveland rapper and vocalist appeared on CBS Mornings and expressed his disappointment in his former G.O.O.D. Music partner.

However, earlier this year, Cudi shouted out Ye during a stop on his Rebel Ragers Tour, performing the track “Reborn” from the two’s Kids See Ghosts collaborative project.

Stay tuned to see when new tracks will develop between Kid Cudi and Kanye West in the future.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Kid Cudi & Kanye West Working On Friendship was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

A collage of four images: 1) Two men in suits holding a trophy, 2) Three men in suits walking on a gold-colored stage, 3) A group of people celebrating a sports victory, 4) A man in a red tie and suit holding a trophy.

Donald Trump Made An Absolute Fool Out of Himself During Spain's World Cup Celebration

Hip-Hop Wired
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Childish Gambino Previews New Kendrick Lamar Song On Gilga Radio

Hip-Hop Wired
Sen. John Fetterman

Senator John Fetterman Ridiculed For "Devotion To Israel"

Hip-Hop Wired
NYPD Officer Reported Shot To The Vest In Brooklyn New York City

Mamdani Threatens Arrest If Netanyahu Enters NYC

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Contests  |  kysdc Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: These Black Celebrity Couples Brought Love And Style To The 2026 ESPYS

34 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Not TODAY, Satan! 'Today' Show Intruder Charged With Hate Crime After Accosting Anchor Craig Melvin, NBC Fires Security Guard

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Boosie Seeks Refund, Nicki Fights Lawsuit

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close