Cardi B Drama & Offset Avoids Jail in Assault Case

Cardi B is once again making headlines, this time over her rumored relationship with Nigerian soccer player Maduka Okoye. While neither has publicly confirmed they’re dating, the pair has been spotted together multiple times, fueling speculation online.

The situation escalated when the mother of Okoye’s child took to social media with a series of allegations against the soccer star. She accused him of physical abuse, infidelity, abandoning their 3-year-old son, and even questioned his sexuality. The claims quickly spread across social media, though Okoye has not publicly responded.

Amid the online chatter, Cardi B shared a cryptic post on X, writing, “Now I understand Britney Spears. It is crazy because these men will really have you out here tripping, shaving your head and starting over.” While she didn’t mention anyone by name, many fans connected the post to the ongoing speculation surrounding her personal life.

Meanwhile, Offset has officially avoided jail time after resolving his criminal assault case involving a security guard. The rapper had maintained that the guard spit on him during the altercation, while the guard accused Offset of assault.

As part of the resolution, Offset was ordered to pay an undetermined amount in restitution, complete 12 months of probation, perform community service, and attend anger management classes.