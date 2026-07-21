DMV LOCAL RECAP: SAVE Student Loan Deadline Begins for Borrowers

Millions of federal student loan borrowers, including many across the DMV, should keep a close eye on their mailboxes and StudentAid.gov accounts in the coming months.

The U.S. Department of Education has begun notifying borrowers enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) repayment plan that they must choose a new repayment option within 90 days of receiving their official notice. Those who don’t take action could be automatically moved into a different repayment plan that may result in significantly higher monthly payments.

One important detail is that the 90-day countdown does not begin when the Department of Education sends the notice. Instead, it starts on the day each borrower actually receives it. Because loan servicers are sending notifications in waves, borrowers across the country will have different deadlines.

Loan servicer Nelnet says it will notify nearly 3 million borrowers between July 2026 and March 2027, meaning some people may face deadlines as early as September 29, 2026, while others won’t need to make a decision until sometime in 2027.

The SAVE plan, introduced during the Biden administration, tied monthly student loan payments to a borrower’s discretionary income. For some borrowers, that meant monthly payments as low as $0. However, the program became tied up in legal challenges shortly after it launched, leaving millions of borrowers uncertain about their repayment options. Financial experts encourage borrowers not to wait for a letter in the mail. Instead, log into StudentAid.gov to confirm whether your loans are currently enrolled in the SAVE plan and review your available repayment options before your individual deadline arrives.

If you’re one of the more than 7 million borrowers currently enrolled in SAVE, acting early could help you avoid unexpected increases in your monthly student loan payment and ensure you’re enrolled in the repayment plan that best fits your financial situation.

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