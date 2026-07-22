REDDZZRUNDOWN: Latto & Doja Cat Hint At Possible Tour Tease + Diddy Legal drama

Fans are buzzing after what appears to be a major hint from Latto and Doja Cat. The two artists recently dropped the visuals for their latest collaboration, and viewers have been praising everything from the fashion to the choreography. But it was a behind-the-scenes clip shared by Latto on Instagram that really got fans talking. In the video, Doja Cat can be heard asking Latto if she trusts her enough to spend two months on a tour bus and sell out arenas around the world before telling her, “Then you coming on tour with me.”

While neither artist has officially announced a tour, the playful exchange has sparked speculation that a joint trek could be in the works. Fans are now eagerly watching for an official announcement.

In other entertainment news, Diddy is asking a woman who accused him of sexual assault in a 2022 lawsuit to pay his legal expenses after that case was dismissed. According to reports, his legal team has filed a request seeking reimbursement of attorney fees following the dismissal.

A judge has not yet ruled on whether those legal costs will be awarded, so the matter remains ongoing.