DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Offset Avoids Jail, Cardi Speaks Out

Offset has avoided jail time after reaching an agreement in his misdemeanor assault case stemming from an alleged altercation with a security guard at a Los Angeles dispensary.

A judge approved the rapper’s request to enter a diversion program. Under the agreement, Offset must complete 50 hours of community service, attend anger management classes, stay at least 100 yards away from the dispensary involved in the incident, and avoid any new legal violations over the next 12 months. If he successfully completes those requirements, the criminal charge will be dismissed.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is once again making headlines after venting on social media about the intense attention surrounding her personal life. The rapper compared herself to pop icon Britney Spears, saying she feels like every move she makes becomes headline news while other celebrities receive far less scrutiny. Despite the criticism, Cardi acknowledged that public attention comes with being one of hip-hop’s biggest stars.

In legal news, Diddy is asking a federal judge to require a woman who accused him of sexual assault in a lawsuit to pay his legal expenses after her case was dismissed. The request is still pending before the court.

Finally, fans believe Fetty Wap may have taken the next step in his relationship. Social media users are speculating that the rapper proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Alexis, after a heartfelt video featuring the words, “Will you marry me?” surfaced online. While the couple has not officially confirmed the engagement, the clip has sparked plenty of excitement among fans.