Miami Heat Mistakenly Post 'LeBron James Introductory' Livestream To YouTube, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Fans, LeBron James haters (and even commissioner Adam Silver, who’s trying to finalize the 2026-27 NBA schedule), are waiting with bated breath to find out what team he’ll call home next.

Using agent and longtime friend Rich Paul as a mouthpiece, the 41-year-old is seriously considering a reunion with the Miami Heat, heading to the Philadelphia 76ers, or going home by rejoining the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now, it seems that the Heat may have gotten a little overzealous after winding up in James’ top three and posted a live stream titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference” scheduled for July 27 to its YouTube channel.

A Heat spokesperson tells ESPN’s Shams Charania that it was an error, claiming the “social media department was preparing for the possibility of James’ signing and mistakenly posted the link to the team’s YouTube page. The post was later deleted.”

It makes sense that, as frontrunners, the Heat would have all their bases covered in case James chooses to head back down to South Beach and have a livestream scheduled for Monday. But with the team claiming it was just a mistake, it seems it should be taken with a grain of salt and not treated as insider information leaked early.

Rich Paul has been very proactive with getting ahead of rumors and explaining exactly how teams are getting in touch with James through him via voice notes to present their pitches.

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Paul’s even been very clear that he has no idea where James is leaning and is just acting as a go-between for the many front offices reaching out.

These people don’t know anything,” Paul said on his Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman. “I don’t know when his choice is going to be made, but it could be 48 seconds [from now]. It could be 48 minutes. I don’t know. Again, you can’t make somebody know something that they don’t know.”

There’s no word on whether the mistake led to a shake-up in the Heat’s content team, but there is a newly posted job opportunity circulating on LinkedIn for a director of YouTube Strategy.

Now that the James to the Heat rumor has been (somewhat) debunked, see how social media is reacting to the snafu.