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ReddzzRundown: Pooh Shiesty Bond Denied, YG Detained

Pooh Shiesty’s final bond attempt is rejected as YG is detained in Drakeo case but still expected at tonight’s Verzuz.

Published on July 23, 2026

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Pooh Shiesty’s Bond Attempt Shut Down

Pooh Shiesty will remain behind bars after a federal judge rejected his latest attempt to secure bond in connection with the Gucci Mane-affiliated kidnapping and robbery case. This was reportedly his final shot at getting released before trial, closing the door on any chance of bond for now. With the ruling, the Memphis rapper is locked in for a long wait, as his federal trial date has been set for February 22, 2027. That gives Pooh Shiesty months to prepare his defense—and potentially craft new music from behind the wall as fans watch the case closely.

YG Detained In Drakeo The Ruler Investigation

On the West Coast, YG found himself in the headlines after authorities detained him while executing a search warrant tied to the Drakeo the Ruler murder investigation. The warrant was reportedly served at a Burbank-area property connected to the Compton rapper, drawing immediate attention and speculation online. However, officials have not publicly named YG as a suspect in the case, and he was not arrested during the operation. That distinction is crucial, as it means YG remains free and able to continue moving, even with the investigation swirling around his name.

Still Expected To Hit The Verzuz Stage

Despite the early-morning detainment, YG is still expected to step on the Verzuz stage tonight in a West Coast showdown against The Game. The two L.A. heavyweights are scheduled to go hit-for-hit at 9:30 p.m., bringing their catalogs to Verzuz TV’s Instagram page and Apple Music for a live-streamed event. Fans will be locked in to see not only how YG responds musically amid the legal attention, but also how this moment impacts public perception of both his artistry and his situation. As the story develops, listeners can tap in to the battle and keep the conversation going by weighing in on social media, including with Lady Redz on Instagram at @ladyreddzz

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