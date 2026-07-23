Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Military Loss, Cybersecurity Concerns, and More

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Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From military loss and a family’s demand for justice to cybersecurity concerns and Black excellence honored, today’s “What We Need to Know” segment captured the urgency, pain, vigilance, and pride shaping our community.

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Four Heroes Come Home

The Pentagon has officially identified four American service members killed in recent Middle Eastern attacks, following the collapse of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Private First Class Isabella Gonzalez, Sergeant Angel Rampersad, Sergeant Michael Emmanuel Swinton, and First Lieutenant Tyler Freehand lost their lives in separate strikes across Jordan and Iraq. Their sacrifice brings the American military toll to at least 18 since regional hostilities escalated in late February, with hundreds more wounded. Take a moment today to hold these families close. Behind every name is a mother, a father, a child who answered the call to serve.

RELATED STORY: Iran Rejects US Terms To End War, Offers Terms Of Its Own