Highest Grossing IMAX Movies of All Time
- IMAX offers immersive experience with large screens, clear visuals, and surround sound.
- Top-grossing IMAX films include Avatar, Star Wars, and Marvel franchises.
- IMAX's record-breaking $1.28B global box office in 2025 driven by demand for premium experiences.
Top 15 Highest Grossing IMAX Movies of All Time
There’s nothing quite like seeing a movie in IMAX.
With larger screens, crystal-clear visuals, immersive sound, and exclusive expanded aspect ratios, IMAX has become the premium way to experience Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.
Some films have generated hundreds of millions of dollars from IMAX theaters alone, proving audiences are willing to pay more for the ultimate movie experience.
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Here are the highest-grossing movies ever released in IMAX theaters worldwide.
1. Avatar
Estimated IMAX Gross: $270 million
James Cameron’s groundbreaking sci-fi epic remains the biggest IMAX success ever. The film’s stunning visuals and multiple re-releases helped it become the highest-grossing IMAX movie in history.
2. Avatar: The Way of Water
Estimated IMAX Gross: $259 million
The long-awaited sequel delivered another unforgettable IMAX experience, with breathtaking underwater cinematography that made premium screens the preferred way to watch.
3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Estimated IMAX Gross: $214 million
Fans flocked to IMAX to witness the return of the Star Wars saga, making it one of the biggest premium-format releases ever.
4. Avengers: Endgame
Estimated IMAX Gross: $207 million
Marvel’s record-breaking finale became one of IMAX’s biggest performers thanks to massive repeat viewings and packed opening weekends.
5. Oppenheimer
Estimated IMAX Gross: $183 million
Christopher Nolan’s historical drama became a cultural phenomenon, with fans traveling across states just to experience the film in IMAX 70mm.
6. Avengers: Infinity War
Estimated IMAX Gross: $144 million
Marvel’s first Infinity Saga finale dominated premium theaters worldwide.
7. Avatar: Fire and Ash
One of IMAX’s biggest Hollywood releases of 2025, the latest Avatar installment continued James Cameron’s dominance on premium screens.
8. Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Estimated IMAX Gross: $115 million
9. Top Gun: Maverick
Estimated IMAX Gross: $110 million
10. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Estimated IMAX Gross: $105 million
11. The Dark Knight Rises
Estimated IMAX Gross: $105 million
12. Jurassic World
Estimated IMAX Gross: $100 million+
13. Gravity
Estimated IMAX Gross: $100 million
14. Interstellar
Estimated IMAX Gross: $100 million
Another Christopher Nolan masterpiece, Interstellar became one of the first films to showcase just how spectacular IMAX cameras could be.
15. Spider-Man: No Way Home
Estimated IMAX Gross: $100 million
Why IMAX Continues to Grow
IMAX has never been more popular. The company recorded a record $1.28 billion in global box office during 2025, its biggest year ever, thanks to blockbuster releases, expanding international markets, and growing demand for premium movie experiences.
Whether it’s Christopher Nolan filming with IMAX cameras or James Cameron pushing visual effects to the next level, moviegoers continue to prove that some films are simply worth seeing on the biggest screen possible.
Highest Grossing IMAX Movies of All Time was originally published on hot1009.com