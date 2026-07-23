Source: picture alliance / Getty Top 15 Highest Grossing IMAX Movies of All Time There’s nothing quite like seeing a movie in IMAX. With larger screens, crystal-clear visuals, immersive sound, and exclusive expanded aspect ratios, IMAX has become the premium way to experience Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters. Some films have generated hundreds of millions of dollars from IMAX theaters alone, proving audiences are willing to pay more for the ultimate movie experience.

1. Avatar Estimated IMAX Gross: $270 million James Cameron’s groundbreaking sci-fi epic remains the biggest IMAX success ever. The film’s stunning visuals and multiple re-releases helped it become the highest-grossing IMAX movie in history.

2. Avatar: The Way of Water Estimated IMAX Gross: $259 million The long-awaited sequel delivered another unforgettable IMAX experience, with breathtaking underwater cinematography that made premium screens the preferred way to watch.

3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens Estimated IMAX Gross: $214 million Fans flocked to IMAX to witness the return of the Star Wars saga, making it one of the biggest premium-format releases ever.

4. Avengers: Endgame Estimated IMAX Gross: $207 million Marvel’s record-breaking finale became one of IMAX’s biggest performers thanks to massive repeat viewings and packed opening weekends.

5. Oppenheimer Estimated IMAX Gross: $183 million Christopher Nolan’s historical drama became a cultural phenomenon, with fans traveling across states just to experience the film in IMAX 70mm.

6. Avengers: Infinity War Estimated IMAX Gross: $144 million Marvel’s first Infinity Saga finale dominated premium theaters worldwide.

7. Avatar: Fire and Ash One of IMAX’s biggest Hollywood releases of 2025, the latest Avatar installment continued James Cameron’s dominance on premium screens.

8. Star Wars: The Last Jedi Estimated IMAX Gross: $115 million

9. Top Gun: Maverick Estimated IMAX Gross: $110 million

10. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Estimated IMAX Gross: $105 million

11. The Dark Knight Rises Estimated IMAX Gross: $105 million

12. Jurassic World Estimated IMAX Gross: $100 million+

13. Gravity Estimated IMAX Gross: $100 million

14. Interstellar Estimated IMAX Gross: $100 million Another Christopher Nolan masterpiece, Interstellar became one of the first films to showcase just how spectacular IMAX cameras could be.

15. Spider-Man: No Way Home Estimated IMAX Gross: $100 million