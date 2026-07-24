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REDDZZRUNDOWN: Pooh Shiesty Denied Bond & YG Held During Murder Probe

REDDZZRUNDOWN: Pooh Shiesty Denied Bond & YG Held During Murder Probe

Pooh Shiesty is denied bond ahead of his 2027 trial, while YG was reportedly detained during a search tied to the Drakeo the Ruler murder investigation.

Published on July 24, 2026

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Pooh Shiesty will remain behind bars after reportedly being denied bond as he awaits trial in a federal kidnapping and robbery case.

According to reports discussed during Reddzz Rundown, a federal judge rejected the rapper’s latest attempt to secure his release. His trial is currently scheduled to begin in February 2027, meaning the Memphis rapper could remain in custody as his legal proceedings continue.

Meanwhile, YG found himself connected to another major headline after authorities reportedly detained him while executing a search warrant at a Burbank-area property linked to the investigation into the 2021 killing of rapper Drakeo the Ruler.

Authorities have not publicly identified YG as a suspect in the investigation, and reports indicate he was detained but not arrested. The development comes years after Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed backstage during the Once Upon a Time in LA music festival.

Despite the latest legal headlines, YG is also expected to have a big night in music.

The rapper is set to face The Game in a highly anticipated Verzuz battle, bringing two West Coast heavyweights together for a hit-for-hit showdown. The event is scheduled to stream live Friday night, giving fans a chance to see both rappers dig into their catalogs.

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