DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Beyoncé Home Drama & Cardi B Dating Buzz

A man accused of crashing his vehicle through a gate at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s East Hampton property has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident.

According to reports, 63-year-old Keith Webster entered the plea after being charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal trespass. The incident reportedly caused approximately $1,500 in damage to the couple’s gate. His not guilty plea means prosecutors will now have to prove the allegations against him as the case moves forward.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is responding to growing interest in her dating life. The rapper has reportedly been spotted multiple times with Nigerian soccer player Maduka Okoye, although neither has officially confirmed a relationship. Cardi addressed the attention surrounding her romantic life while making it clear she has no plans to remain single simply because people are watching.

Over at Netflix, Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black” is reportedly returning for a fourth season. The series has continued to attract viewers around the world, reportedly reaching No. 1 in 17 countries.

Another Netflix series is also preparing for a return. “Nemesis” has reportedly been renewed for Season 2, but changes are coming behind the scenes. Courtney Kemp is expected to step away from managing the show’s day-to-day creative operations, with another showrunner taking over. Kemp is still expected to remain involved with the series in some capacity.