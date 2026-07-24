The Pursuit Of Justice? Will Smith Could Be Forced To Testify Against Wife Jada Pinkett Smith In Explosive $3 Million Lawsuit

Pinkett Smith and her legal team have vehemently denied his claims. As BOSSIP previously reported, Salaam has also claimed that Jada tried to force him into a signing a NDA “or else” before having members of her entourage follow him to a waiting vehicle. He further claims that the actress made a series of menacing phone calls and sent messages to him furthering the alleged harassment. He is placing the blame on Pinkett Smith for post-traumatic stress disorder, a 100-pound weight gain, high blood pressure and diabetes related to the alleged retaliatory actions of Jada. Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Pinkett Smith’s legal team is demanding that Salaam, who is representing himself in the lawsuit, hand over the recordings of the phone calls as well as cough up medical records to prove he’s suffered physical ailments.

“The recordings concern the very telephone calls on which [Salaam] bases his claims,” Jada’s lawyers demanded in court documents. “The medical records concern the injuries for which [Salaam] seeks at least $3 million in damages. Plaintiff has not unequivocally agreed to produce recordings, he has not stated whether responsive recordings with two of the alleged participants exist, and he refuses to state whether he will produce medical records supporting the physical and emotional injuries for which he seeks recovery.” When it comes to Will, Pinkett Smith’s legal team is also calling foul. Salaam has failed to properly subpoena the actor, to date, and they claim that he is “not a party to this litigation.” Messy! RELATED CONTENT: ‘Don’t Do It!’ — Will Smith Gets Real About The ‘Terrible’ Parenting ‘Mistake’ He And Jada Regret Most