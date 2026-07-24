51 Hairstylists, Braiders & Wig Slayers Redefining Black Hair

Source: The relationship between a Black woman and her hairdresser is sacred. A Black woman’s mane is her crown and it should only be touched by trusted hands. Our textured, kinky, coily, wavy, straight tresses come in different lengths, shapes and color. And a good hairstylist knows how to nourish that foundation while creating new styles that defy the imagination. Plaits laced in intricate designs, bundles sewn to braids for a bust down and protective style. And wigs so seamless they look like they’re growing from the scalp. The Black salon is a safe space thanks to the professionals who care for our hair, style it and provide a sanctuary for shared experience and conversation. Hairstylists are more than just shapeshifters; they are transformation artists. According to Afro.com, “Black women spend the most on hair care each month, with 21 percent spending more than 25 percent of their monthly budget on hair care compared to only five percent of Caucasian women.” Despite the data showing we have to travel the furthest to find salons that cater to us, we do so to feel comfortable. It is also reported Black women go to hair salons the most frequently, “with six percent of Black women going to a hair salon once a week.” As we approach the return of this year’s Curl Fest, that celebrates the beauty of Black hair, we’re spotlighting top hairstylists in the industry who have made impacts in their celebrity clients and in the lives of their everyday clientele. From wigs to wicks, keep scrolling to see the hairstylists who made the list. RELATED CONTENT: Celebrity Hairstylist Dee Michelle Talks Hair Health & Her Invisible K-Tip Method

1. Ursula Stephen If you’ve been following Zendaya on her Spider-Man: Brand New Day global press tour, then you’ve seen Ursula Stephen’s meticulously laid pixie on the effortlessly fashionable starlet and frequent client of Stephen’s. Ciara, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Rihanna have also been in the Fenty Hair global stylist’s chair.

2. Whitney Eaddy aka HerGrowingHands Affectionately known as “the Growth Guru,” Whitney Eaddy is the natural hair expert behind Her Growing Hands. An established professional in natural haircare with a deep knowledge of her craft, Eaddy is credited with delivering impressive, healthy hair growth among clientele who travel far and wide to visit her Addison, Texas salon.

3. Kim Kimble A veteran of the game, Kim Kimble is a three-time Emmy Award-nominated hairstylist. She styled Halle Berry in B*A*P*S, Brandy in Cinderella, and Beyoncé in Austin Powers: Goldmember. A longtime collaborator of Bey, Kimble is the woman behind some of Beyoncé’s most sickening hair moments including the Lemonade visual album, Beychella, and the Black Is King visual album.

4. Xia Charles From Teyana Taylor’s exquisite Eritrean braids at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards to braiding Cardi B and her kids, Xia’s refined artistry goes hand in hand with scalp health advocacy, supported by her own product line for scalp health and braid maintenance. The Braided New York salon owner counts everyone from Beyoncé to Mary J. Blige among her clients.

5. Larry Sims Ever since he created Victoria Beckham’s iconic bob, Larry Sims has become one of the most sought-after hairstylists in entertainment. He is everywhere—crafting looks for Janet Jackson, Zendaya, Regina King, and friend Gabrielle Union, with whom he co-founded Flawless by Gabrielle Union, a haircare line catering to textured hair.

6. Vernon François Named one of The Hollywood Reporter’s Most Influential Hairstylists four years in a row, Vernon François’ accolades run deep. He came up in the industry championing the beauty and versatility of textured hair, and his impact has carried natural hair from the Oscars red carpet to fashion editorial pages. His ongoing collaboration with The Odyssey actress Lupita Nyong’o most recently manifested in her fiery ELLE cover in promotion of the film.

7. Kiyah Wright Kiyah Wright’s lengthy list of celebrity clientele includes Tyra Banks, Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, and Naomi Campbell. The multi Emmy Award-winning hairstylist, businesswoman, author, and educator has established herself as a sought-after industry authority from entertainment to haircare.

8. Felicia Leatherwood Recognized as a leading voice on natural and textured hair, this award-winning celebrity hairstylist, educator, and founder is the powerhouse behind Issa Rae’s signature looks on HBO’s Emmy Award-winning Insecure. Hair acceptance is her mantra, as Leatherwood continues to shape the cultural conversation around natural hair appreciation.

9. Giszelle Williams aka QueenBossBraids This South Florida braider regularly goes viral for her TikTok videos of impromptu airport braiding sessions. The founder of Queen Boss Braids, Giszelle Williams specializes in knotless and stitch braids while documenting her path to building her braiding business from the ground up.

10. Monteria Chisholm aka TookieDidIt The foundation of Tookie’s brand is next-level braiding technique and a signature aesthetic: seamless rows that flow and swirl, elaborate designs, and a flawless finish. The Los Angeles braid artist, beauty founder, and salon owner’s commitment to “soul care” and her artistic vision have made Tookie Did it a must-visit destination for clients across LA and beyond.

11. Mariam Kamara Ever since Tyla’s braided bob moment caused a stir, Mariam Kamara began offering the “Tyla Bob” on her service menu. The Brooklyn hairstylist herself went viral for her rendition of the hybrid sew-in bob. Kamara’s braiding artistry and love for her craft shine through every client who leaves her chair.

12. Susan Oludele aka HairBySusy The originator of the iconic ivy braids, Susan “Susy” Oludele is a master braider, author, and founder of the Hair By Susy salon in New York and Los Angeles. From Beyoncé to Solange, Zoë Kravitz to Megan Thee Stallion, Susy serves unapologetic innovation that establishes trends for the industry to follow.

13. Mia Jackson aka Tokyo Stylez A certified wig slayer, Tokyo Stylez has been Cardi B’s go-to hairstylist since 2016. From the “Pretty & Petty” rapper’s very demure blunt bob at Essence Fest 2026, to the many technicolor masterpieces that have become signature to the duo’s creative partnership, Tokyo proves time and again that she’s able to flawlessly execute any mood that Cardi’s serving.

14. Dionte Gray aka Arrogant Tae Dionte Gray is a walking brand and tastemaker who defies boundaries with his sleek, innovative approach to hair. He’s branded “the Lace King” for a reason. Gray is a go-to hairstylist for his expert wig lace-melting technique—achieving a seamless, natural finish for clients like La La Anthony, Nicki Minaj, Angel Reese, Ice Spice, and more.

15. Cliff Vmir Cliff Vmir is a self-made beauty mogul with a massive following—and at 29, he’s just getting started. The beauty founder and celebrity hairstylist serves thee girls including Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion. Vmir continues to expand his empire with the opening of his Atlanta salon.

16. Kellon Deryck No matter what his bestie Megan Thee Stallion is channeling, Kellon Deryck is there to make the hair work. Whether the “Plan B” rapper is channeling a voluminous bombshell-blonde blowout or her signature blunt bangs, the celebrity hairstylist and beauty ambassador is game. Deryck is an innovator too; he collaborated with Ghostbond to develop a tinted wig adhesive designed to achieve “flawless melts” without leaving a white cast.

17. Tym Wallace Tym Wallace stays booked and busy, working with everyone from Mary J. Blige to Zendaya, Iman, and Taraji P. Henson. From styling model Adut Akech for the Met Gala 2026 to getting Mary camera-ready for her appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, hair is Wallace’s ministry—and he delivers.

18. Neal Farinah This hair legend is a longtime collaborator of Queen Bey herself, serving as lead global stylist for the iconic artist’s haircare brand Cécred. From Bey’s wet and wild “Drunk in Love” bob, to her ultra-long braided ponytail on the “Formation World Tour,” to going platinum-blonde for her Cowboy Carter era—the Trinidadian hairstylist and salon owner is the man behind it all.

19. Helena Koudou Helena Koudou has built a devoted following through her signature approach to her craft. The Ivorian braider helped create the short film “The Hair Appointment,” a cinematic visual narrative capturing the African braiding experience through Koudou and her family’s Brooklyn salon, Alima’s Hair Braiding.

20. Yene Damtew Yene Damtew is best known for working with Michelle Obama, styling the former First Lady’s tresses for book tours, inaugurations, and magazine covers. The beauty expert, IAT Trichologist, and salon owner is featured alongside fellow hairstylist Njeri Radway in Mrs. Obama’s book The Look, an intimate archive of her style evolution, including her hair journey.

21. Njeri Radway Michelle Obama’s longtime hairstylist Njeri Radway has been by our FLOTUS’ side since the White House days. Post-presidency, Mrs. Obama let go of the “political silhouette,” now embracing the full range of braided styles, with Radway noting that wearing protective styles is about “freedom” in more ways than one.

22. Nai’vasha Nai’vasha is a celebrated hairstylist and founder of Curl Queen, her eco-luxe haircare line for the full range of curly textures. The award-winning beauty founder’s expertise in natural hair has made Nai’vasha a trusted hairstylist whose clientele include Alicia Keys, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Yara Shahidi, to name a few.

23. Jawara Jawara can work with any and every hair texture—but his passion lies in bringing proper styling for Black hair to the fashion world. His styling philosophy treats hair as art and a reflection of culture—as seen on Beyoncé, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Erykah Badu (the list goes on). As Jawara famously said: “Black hair is the most versatile.”

24. Kayra Theodore Kayra Theodore pushes braiding into the realm of fine art. The Haitian-American hair artist flouts conformity by conjuring gravity-defying sculptural braided pieces, like the one she created for influencer Nara Smith, a collaboration that was featured in Vogue.

25. Lacy Redway Lacy Redway approaches hair with an artist’s eye, experimenting with shape, form, color, and texture. She masterminded Teyana Taylor’s Basquiat-inspired sculpted updo for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, and is the hairstylist behind Tessa Thompson’s braided cowboy hat. She does all the “it girls”—from Ayo Edebiri and FKA twigs to Chappell Roan, Tyla, Zazie Beetz, and many more.

26. Marcia Hamilton Marcia Hamilton’s styling philosophy is this: creating editorial-ready looks that celebrate the beauty and versatility of natural hair. The Emmy-nominated hairstylist is everywhere—her work appearing on film and TV, red carpet appearances, and magazine covers. From styling Willow Smith and Alicia Keys to Tracee Ellis Ross, Indya Moore, and Ruth Negga, Hamilton is a fixture in Hollywood.

27. Nakia Collins Beyoncé revealed in a Cécred vlog that hairstylist Nakia Collins was integral in helping Jay-Z maintain his hair health while locking for over eight years. Collins was there throughout Hov’s growth journey, until Bey made a moment of buzzing Jay’s hair ahead of his Reasonable Doubt residency at Yankee Stadium, marking a return to the rapper’s iconic low-cut Caesar.

28. Coree Moreno Branded “the Hair Prophet,” Coree Moreno is the celebrity hairstylist behind Zendaya’s goddess braid at the NYC premiere of The Odyssey. Moreno is a force—creating unforgettable looks for everyone from Teyana Taylor to Lil Nas X for the red carpet, editorial pages, and campaigns with Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, and Burberry.

29. Yusef Williams Yusef Williams is a key player behind Rihanna’s distinctive glam: with 20+ Vogue covers, hundreds of red carpet appearances, and campaigns across the beauty mogul’s Fenty empire. Whether he’s adorning Rih’s hair with an ornate, Art Deco-inspired statement piece to go with her dazzling “It’s giving oyster” ensemble, or playing with cropped styles on Tyla, the Miami-born hairstylist is renowned for his creative range and talent for execution.

30. Ricky Wing Recognized for flawless wig artistry, Ricky Wing serves entertainment industry heavyweights including Toni Braxton, Tems, Kelly Rowland, Summer Walker, Monica, and Keke Palmer. His eye for detail shines in every creation, like Monica’s Essence Fest 2026 look, for which Wing applied a gold abstract headpiece that coordinated with the singer’s gold-embellished two-piece suit.

31. Illeisha Lussiano aka TheHairArtiste Named one of Curbed’s “best colorists in New York,” Illeisha Lussiano is sought after for her expert color work on all textures and curl patterns. The master colorist and owner of The Way salon in Manhattan’s chic SoHo neighborhood is known for achieving gorgeous hues on any texture, with a deep knowledge of her craft.

32. Jonathan Wright At age 23, Jonathan Wright shot to fame as a celebrity hairstylist with just four years behind the chair. Even early in his career, he styled major names like Megan Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer, SZA, and Blac Chyna. Six years later, he has kept that momentum going, garnering a huge following with his technicolor portfolio of expert hair coloring and wig work.

33. Fesa Nu Fesa Nu refers to herself as a hair poet “so that people know what they’re going to get when they book Fesa: you’re going to get some poetry.” The Houston native with South African heritage thrives in the avant-garde, creating wearable art that transcends the ordinary.

34. Christèle Codo Christèle Codo celebrates her family’s roots in Benin, Togo, and Ghana, traveling between the West African countries regularly. As a hairstylist, Codo merges ancestral techniques with modern aesthetics to create transformative, boundary-pushing designs. She founded Afro Èle hair studio to celebrate as well as safeguard Black and West African hair artistry and heritage.

35. Houston Locs This Houston loctician helped comb out Jay-Z’s wicks—a four-day process that required plenty of Bey’s Cécred detangling spray and deep conditioner. The traveling loctician and trichologist specializing in holistic scalp health provides the full range of loc care, from coloring to interlocking and wick restoration.

36. Letisia Ravelo This Dominican-American natural hair specialist did Blue Ivy’s hair for the Met Gala and Renaissance World Tour, where the then-11-year-old shut it down with her increasingly polished choreography with every show. Letisia Ravelo also styled Jay-Z’s afro in time for his concert in Philadelphia, which he wore to honor his late father Adnis Reeves.

37. Theo Barrett A three-time Emmy-nominated hairstylist and wig connoisseur, Theo Barrett serves entertainment powerhouses including Mary J. Blige, Tisha Campbell, H.E.R., and Michelle Williams. From red carpet glamour at the Met Gala to serving as key hairstylist on Sherri, Barrett delivers camera-ready looks for clients like Ari Lennox, Kandi Burress, and image architect Law Roach.

38. Slayedbyplay Slayedbyplay brings refined precision and gorgeous results to clients across Las Vegas and Los Angeles. The traveling hairstylist and wig artist’s stacked service menu offers full lace installs, custom wig creation, high-impact color work, and braiding services.

39. Antoinette Hill aka Hair By Antoinette Source: Sean Zanni / Getty Celebrity hairstylist Antoinette Hill is in demand for her versatility, technical range, and natural hair expertise. She’s styled names like Sabrina Elba, Robin Thede, Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Her partnership with actress Zendaya has spanned film premieres, ad campaigns, and the Met Gala.

40. Indulgence Beauty This New Jersey-based hairstylist specializes in quick weaves and sew-ins. From satin-straight bundles to soft, bouncy curls, Indulgence Beauty’s installs give a natural finish, allowing clients to move freely and style their hair as they wish.

41. She & Her Hair Studio Founded by master stylist Tierra Milton, this upscale Staten Island hair studio specializes in natural hair care, hair loss treatments, and services for alopecia. They also offer braiding, extensions, and custom wigs, creating a destination salon where luxury hair care and healthy hair expertise meet.

42. Kaleel Joy aka Joy Boy Lace Kaleel Joy is a Los Angeles hair professional in demand for his expert wig installs. The former teacher turned Hollywood hairstylist specializes in natural hair care, custom wig creation, and weaves—working with everyone from Olandria and Bia to Lil Kim and Saweetie.

43. Jamika Wilson Jamika Wilson won the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, becoming the first Black woman to do so along with fellow hairstylist Mia Neal, who also worked on the film. Living by the mantra “hair is an art form,” Wilson has been working with Viola Davis since 2008, styling the EGOT recipient’s hair for film projects, red carpet appearances, film premieres, and more.

44. Mia Neal Having secured an Academy Award for the film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mia Neal is also a history-making Hollywood hairstylist. As a celebrated wig designer with a theater background, the BAFTA and Emmy winner continues to push boundaries and set the standard for excellence in wig design.

45. Monaè Everett A celebrity hairstylist, author, and speaker, Monaè Everett is known for her expertise across all textures, styling everyone from Mariah Carey to Viola Davis, Indya Moore, and Danai Gurira. The hair visionary also champions community, as the founder of the Texture Style Awards and Monae Life Academy, a space for mentoring the next generation of beauty pros.

46. The Stylist KB Based in Atlanta, KB offers a wide range of wig services—whether you’re feeling a flip-over quick weave with curl and bounce or a satin-straight finish. She also offers private classes, teaching her techniques for quick weave, tape-in, frontal installs, and more.

47. Alonzo Arnold Aside from being a celebrity hairstylist and wig master, Alonzo Arnold is an eclectic fashion queen, regularly serving scroll-stopping glam on our IG feeds. Arnold is also the founder of Wigalicious, offering premium hair extensions in a variety of lengths, textures, and hues.

48. Cherie Amor Cherie Amor is an industry veteran whose expertise reaches beyond celebrity hairstyling. She discovered her passion for helping others heal through the power of hair, founding Rebirth of Amor, which offers custom wigs, styling, and scalp treatment to clients living with thinning hair, alopecia, cancer, and lupus.

49. Tai Simon Tai Simon’s client roster is long: Kelly Rowland, Zendaya, Teyana Taylor, Naomi Campbell, and Tyra Banks are among the Hollywood A-listers who’ve sat in her chair. The Los Angeles hairstylist, with roots in Baltimore and Chicago, is also a beauty founder, extending her influence beyond hairstyling into product innovation.

50. Greg Gilmore Greg Gilmore is a cut and color expert who has styled Toni Braxton, Tiffany Haddish, Storm Reid, and Nicole Ari Parker. His deep education and experience have positioned the hairstylist, educator, and salon owner as one of LA’s’ top coloring experts for textured hair.