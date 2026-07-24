Trump Scorned For Erasing Fallen Soldiers From Casualty List

According to reports, the Defense Department lowered the number of casualties in the current conflict in Iran from 18 to 14, removing four soldiers’ names in the process. The decision was purportedly at the behest of President Donald Trump, who received heavy scorn for the move.

In a statement from acting Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez, the deletion was a “temporary data disruption” and “The department attempted to explain the anomalies to The New York Times ahead of publication, but given their lack of knowledge in this area, they proceeded to write a non-story. We remain committed to ensuring the utmost accuracy of all casualty reporting.”

On MSNow’s Morning Joe on Friday (July 24), the panel wasn’t buying the explanation. “I mean, this wouldn’t be the first time that the government, that the Trump administration has tried to doctor things to make the president look better,” said co-host Jonathan Lemire.



The potential reason is that President Donald Trump didn’t consider the four soldiers as part of the casualty list because their lives were lost during the period after Trump declared a “ceasefire” in the region after April.



Trump has had a history of disrespecting fallen military heroes and those who were captured, infamously belittling the late Arizona Senator John McCain in 2016 by saying “I like people who weren’t captured”, and disrespecting the family of Army Captain Humayun Khun after they criticized his policies of banning immigration from Muslim-majority countries.

MSNOW contributor Sam Stein stated, “Well, to me too. It’s both not shocking that the Trump administration would do this, and it’s shocking that it happened. What is the actual goal of doing something like this is to try to limit your political exposure for the war.” He aaded, “It’s despicable, honestly,” he added. “It’s failing to own the consequences of their actions, or at least trying to avoid the consequences of their actions.”



“The callousness here is off the charts,” Lemire said in response. “And but perhaps not surprising. I agree with you, Sam. Remember, President Trump and his first term called those who were reportedly killed in combat ‘suckers and losers.’”

1. Marjorie Taylor Greene