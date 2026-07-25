Listen Live
Close
Sports

Barack Obama Tells Caitlin Clark to Ignore The "Nonsense"

Barack Obama Tells “Fantastic” Caitlin Clark to Ignore The “Nonsense” Amid WNBA Drama, Social Media Interrupts

Recap: Barack Obama surprised the WNBA All-Stars in Chicago, offering Caitlin Clark encouragement amid constant WNBA controversies

Published on July 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A man in a suit gesturing while speaking at a podium, and a woman in a basketball jersey dribbling a basketball on a court.

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA tenure has been marred by rivalries, hard fouls, tantrums, and somehow the controversy often boils down to race. 

The heightened media attention has been a lot for the 24-year-old as she navigates her popularity, but now she knows she’s at least got President Obama in her corner. 

The WNBA is in the midst of its All-Star break, and since the ladies were practicing at the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, it was only right that its namesake stop by and surprise this year’s 22 All-Stars.

“Some of you I’m meeting for the first time, all of you are extraordinary,” Obama said in a brief introductory speech. “The way the game has been growing lately and the way the game has been picking up, people have been paying attention to your excellence. … It has been a sight to see.”

Other tidbits he dropped included him saying he doesn’t play 5-on-5 anymore to protect his Achilles, but he did break in the court with a game of HORSE. 

After addressing the crowd, he spoke individually to some players, including Clark, and gave her some words of encouragement as she continued to adjust to newfound attention. 

“You’re great. You’re fantastic. Don’t let all this nonsense get you down,” Obama said. “One of the things that was luckiest for me was, I didn’t get famous until I was like 45. So, I was an old ass man. You’re my daughters’ age; they haven’t had that much immersion in nonsense, so don’t lose that joy. The game’s, like, the game. And you’re a hooper.”

The interaction ended with Clark asking for a picture before inviting her teammates Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston to join her for a group photo. 

Afterward, Clark spoke about the interaction and how it was a breath of fresh air to hear someone else acknowledge what it’s like juggling all her newfound responsibilities. 

“Sometimes I think people don’t always realize, like, I’m 24 years old, and I’m trying to navigate a lot of different things while trying to play basketball,” Clark said. “So, it was cool to hear that from him. And I think honestly, it’s a good reminder to treat people with respect, treat people with grace. It’s definitely a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

These kind words come after a June 24 game between the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever where Alyssa Thomas appeared to shove her hand in Clark’s neck. No foul was called in real time, but Thomas was eventually suspended for a game. 

It led to Republican lawmakers attempting to intervene, claiming the league was allowing WNBA players to “attack” Clark. 

Even NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said that rhetoric around Clark has blown so much out of proportion that she’s become a “political ping pong.”

See social media’s reaction to Obama’s interaction with Clark below. 

Barack Obama Tells “Fantastic” Caitlin Clark to Ignore The “Nonsense” Amid WNBA Drama, Social Media Interrupts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Two men sitting on a couch playing video games, with the EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Plus Edition logo visible.

Jude Bellingham Joins Real Madrid Teammate Kylian Mbappé On 'FC 27' Ultimate Plus Edition Cover

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music and Complex present VERZUZ Live Match-Up: YG vs. The Game

The Game & YG Give Each Other Their Flowers At The Latest Verzuz

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Attends Dignified Transfer For Fallen US Troops In Delaware

Trump Scorned For Erasing Fallen Soldiers From Casualty List

Hip-Hop Wired
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Drake Trolls LeBron James With “The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan” T-Shirt

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
6 Items
Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

Heartwarming Moments From Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Comments
Contests  |  kysdc Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
51 Items
Beauty  |  Hello Beautiful Staff

The Hairstylists, Braiders & Wig Slayers Redefining Black Hair

Comments
Grandmother, mom, serve girls hot dogs on Fourth of July
16 Items
Entertainment  |  Robyn "Blu" Smith

20 Free & Fun Things To Do Around The D.C. This July

Comments
Contests  |  emartinezione

KYS Kamp Krashers

Comments

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close