Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day With These Deals

Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with wing deals and freebies on July 29. See the resturants offering discounts and special offers.

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Restaurants are offering free wings, BOGO deals, and discounted wing platters for National Chicken Wing Day.
  • Popular chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Wingstop, and Whataburger are participating with exclusive promotions.
  • Customers can enjoy a variety of wing flavors, from classic Buffalo to bold new tastes, at these limited-time deals.
Plate of savory, glazed pork ribs garnished with fresh green herbs.
Source: http://www.carlsbadcravings.com / http://www.carlsbadcravings.com

Chicken wings are more than just a game-day favorite—they’ve become a go-to comfort food for millions of Americans.

TRENDING: All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Showing The Odyssey Around the World

That’s why National Chicken Wing Day, being celebrated on July 29, is one of the tastiest food holidays on the calendar. Restaurants across the country are celebrating with free wings, buy-one-get-one offers, discounted meals, and other limited-time promotions.

TRENDING: Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges

Whether you’re craving classic Buffalo, sweet barbecue, or bold new flavors, here’s a look at the best National Chicken Wing Day restaurant deals you won’t want to miss.

TRENDING: Oldest Fast Food Chains in America That We Still Love Today

Buffalo Wild Wings

Use promo code FREEWINGS for 6 free wings with $15 min. purchase.

Wingstop

Everyone gets 5 free wings with a $10 purchase & a chance to win a full year of tickets from Ticketmaster.

Whataburger

Rewards members can get BOGO FREE 9- piece whatawings. Offer valid online or in app.

Dave & Buster’s

3 NEW wing flavors (announcing soon 😉)
50¢ boneless wings
$1 bone-in wings

10 wings per order. No mixing wing types within an order. Fries sold separately.

Hooters

 10 wings for $7.29 at participating locations

Pluckers Wing Bar

 $1 Wings + $2.50 Select Pints + 90s Trivia. Dine-in only, while supplies last

Bonchon Chicken

5 wings for $5. Dine in avalible

Popeyes

BOGO FREE Wings for Rewards members

ZAXBYS

 10 Wings for $10

Pizza Hut

BOGO FREE wings. Use the code BOGOWINGS

TGI Friday

Wingbites starting at $8.99

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

 99¢ wings all day long. Offer available for dine-in only. minimum of 6 wings per order.

bb.q Chicken

Use code WING26 for 20% off your bb.q Chicken online & app orders only, up to $10

Buffalo’s Cafe

 All you can eat bone-in or boneless wings for $19.99.  All you can eat bone-in or boneless wings for $19.99.

Golden Chick

Buy any Tender combo, and enjoy 50% off another Tender combo. Golden Chick Rewards exclusive.

 4 Tenders for $5: Get four hand-battered, golden-fried Original Golden Tenders for $5!

1 Pound of TENders for $14.99: Feed a Crowd with 10 Original Golden Tenders (1lb), 3 Dipping Sauces & 3 Fresh-Baked Golden Rolls for $14.99. 

Plus, the $6 Golden Deal: Choose from Golden Tenders or Golden Fried Chicken, mashed potatoes & a fresh-baked roll for $6.

Round Table Pizza

July 29 – Aug. 1, you can get 12 boneless or bone-in wings for $9.99 with code RTP117

Wing It On

 75-cent wings or boneless bites, available in increments of 6, 12 or 18 pieces.

Twin Peaks

Buy any 6 and get 6 free

Atomic Wings

$1 wings with a minimum of 10 wings per customer at participating locations while supplies last!

Outback Steakhouse

At participating Outback Steakhouse locations, customers can get 60 wings for $60 while ordering Curbside Take-Away or Outback Delivery.

Wing Shack

Buy 10 or more
wings, get 10 wings free on July 29 with code KMV5.

Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day With These Deals was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

E1 Monaco 2026

Political Analyst Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Tay Keith Left Behind Several Assets After Untimely Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Two images of African American men in casual urban fashion, one with a floral print shirt and the other with a checkered jacket, posing in front of a backdrop with "SHTTA" text.

Memphis Bleek In All-Out War With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Elon Musk Clowned On His Own Platform Following Meltdown After Interview

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
11 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

10 Sexy Photos of Tyla You Have to See

Comments
51 Items
Beauty  |  Hello Beautiful Staff

The Hairstylists, Braiders & Wig Slayers Redefining Black Hair

Comments
Grandmother, mom, serve girls hot dogs on Fourth of July
16 Items
Entertainment  |  Robyn "Blu" Smith

20 Free & Fun Things To Do Around The D.C. This July

Comments
18 Items
Entertainment  |  Siobhan Dixon

'You Ain't Have To Do Unc Like That!' — Usher Removes Concertgoer From Stage After She Admits, 'I Went To The Concert For Chris Brown': 14 Unhinged Social Reactions

Comments
Summer kickback BBQ invasion promotion with text "KYS SUMMER KICKBACK BBQ INVASION" and "HERE'S YOUR CHANCE TO WIN THE BACKYARD BBQ SWEEPSTAKES FROM SMOKE MATT BARBECUE
Entertainment  |  kysdc Staff

Summer Kickback BBQ Invasion

Comments

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close